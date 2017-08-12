Lord Campbell, the Chancellor of the University of St Andrews and former leader of the Liberal Democrats has signed a letter to the Financial Times calling for a “halt to Brexit.”

The letter states that, “We see our society, economy and politics becoming ever more undermined due to the impact of Brexit. We recognise that a narrow majority voted to leave the EU but the disastrous consequences are becoming clearer every day. Even before the UK has left the EU, we face falling living standards, rising inflation, slowing growth and lower productivity.

“Our international reputation has been seriously damaged, leaving the UK weak, with diminished influence, in an increasingly uncertain and unstable world.”

The letter goes on to say that, “We need to think again about Brexit, to have a UK-wide debate about calling a halt to the process and changing our minds.”

It ends by stating that, “We call for a national debate on Brexit. We ask our fellow citizens, and our politicians, to think again. It is time to call a halt to Brexit.”

Lord Campbell joins over 60 other public figures in Scotland in signing the letter, including Lord Kerr of Kinlochard, who previously served as the UK’s permanent representative to the EU and helped to draft Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty. Article 50 is the mechanism by which the UK is leaving the EU and was triggered by the prime minister, Theresa May, in March of this year.

The letter was also signed by several other prominent St Andrews figures. Professor Steve Murdoch of the school of history and Professor Chris Smout, Historiographer Royal of Scotland and Emeritus Professor of the University both endorsed the letter.

President of the Students’ Association, Lewis Wood, also endorsed the letter and called on students to sign a petition set up by the European Movement in Scotland agreeing with the letter’s sentiment and calling for Brexit to be “halted.”

The petition currently has 6,670 signatures.

The St Andrews Students For Britain Facebook page, a pro-Leave group, condemned the letter in a post, saying, “We’re disappointed that the University Chancellor and Student President have signed an open letter to halt Brexit. The British people voted to leave the European Union and that verdict must be respected.”