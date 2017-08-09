The University of St Andrews offers students the best academic experience in the United Kingdom, according to the results of The National Student Survey 2017 published today (Wednesday 8 August 2017).

A high-profile census of nearly half a million students, the NSS is undertaken independently by Ipsos MORI and evaluates how satisfied students are with the quality of their higher education experience.

94 per cent of St Andrews final year students surveyed gave the University top marks for the quality of the learning and teaching experience. The survey reflects student responses to core questions relating to academic support, learning resources, teaching, management, assessment, personal development and satisfaction.

Scottish universities have again performed very strongly in the survey, with seven ranked among the UK’s top 50.

St Andrews Principal, Professor Sally Mapstone, said, “St Andrews students have long recognised the exceptional quality of learning and teaching and overall student experience on offer at our University. We work in partnership with our students to ensure we continue to provide the very best in facilities, support and learning resources for our students. These results demonstrate that those students joining our academic family in 2017 have made the right choice in calling St Andrews home.

“Scottish universities are setting excellent standards in UK education, and we are delighted to lead in the NSS which is a positive endorsement and demonstrates our deep rooted commitment to academic excellence and the student experience.”

Lewis Wood, President of the St Andrews Students’ Association, said, “These fantastic results demonstrate that the St Andrews student experience is truly outstanding. Both the University and the Students’ Association work hard to continue to improve upon the world-class student experience we provide to every student.

“I feel very proud to have been a part of this and I hope this news encourages students from around the globe to continue to apply and contribute to the University of St Andrews.”