The upcoming General Election is a moment that compares to last year’s referendum in terms of significance. On 23 June 2016 , the people of the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in a refreshing showcase of the British people’s democratic power. This election is about delivering what the people voted for and the decision could not be clearer.

After 8 June, only two people can lead our country into the Brexit negotiations: Theresa May or Jeremy Corbyn. Theresa May has the character, self belief and experience required to get job done – and in the most encompassing way. On the other hand, Jeremy Corbyn is unfit, incapable and inexperienced to deliver on what is Britain’s most important decision in generations.

Admittedly, the UK Conservatives have not ran a flawless campaign.; but after seven years in power, we have established a track record of being champions of business – we oversaw a job creation boom, consistent economic growth, record funding for the NHS and we granted the largest tax breaks to those with low pay.

All these achievements would be undone by Corbyn’s deceitful hard left fantasy of mending every problem in society by simply taxing the rich. Labour’s spending plans would ensure that the tax burden on working families is the highest in a lifetime, stalling the investment crucial to our economic prosperity. Rising corporation tax would ensure that big businesses leave, therefore no tax receipts for our public services, and small businesses would go bankrupt. Inflation will sky-rocket, as would poverty and unemployment. Corbyn’s economic plans would ensure economic hardship and it us – the next generation – that would suffer the most.

Corbyn’s fantasies would not only destroy your economic security but our country’s national security. Throughout his political career, Corbyn has repeatedly made deplorable and mortifying misjudgements. As well as making our nuclear deterrent redundant, Corbyn has constantly taken the side of Britain’s enemies. During the troubles, witnesses on both sides stated that Corbyn wanted the IRA to win. Corbyn also called the terrorist group, Hamas, ’friends’. During this election campaign, Corbyn has unashamedly tried to distance himself from his past to rewrite history, but actions speak louder than words and Corbyn has consistently been on the wrong side.

On the doorsteps throughout Scotland, these issues are all dwarfed by one issue: Nicola Sturgeon’s obsession with a second independence referendum. On 8 June, a vote for the Scottish Conservatives is a vote to strengthen and sustain our United Kingdom. I believe in the prospect that our United Kingdom has and together, we can and will accomplish many great things. When our union succeeds, the benefits felt by all of its constituent parts is clear to see.

Despite this, the SNP will continue to dispute the facts. They aim to distort the truth and ignore the benefits that our United Kingdom brings to Scotland. This is because their obsession with the one single issue that defines their party, independence, is hugely weakened when the truth is made clear; therefore, the 55 per cent that voted to keep our country need to make sure that the truth is heard by all. Despite Nicola Sturgeon and Alex Salmond promising an oil boom to coincide with independence, oil revenue fell to £60m last year. If Scotland were independent, our deficit would be over 10 per cent – bigger than Greece’s deficit during the worst part of their financial troubles – and we would be unable to join the European Union. This demonstrates the economic mayhem and turbo charged austerity that the SNP want to impose onto Scotland just so they can fulfil their aim of independence.

During the upcoming Brexit negotiations, we believe Scotland should lead, not leave, the UK

The pooling of resources, however, between the United Kingdom has allowed Scotland to make strides even when one of our biggest sectors has struggled. Under the last Conservative Government, more Scots are in work compared to any time in history. Scottish household wealth is at the largest it has been ever been and Scottish pensioner poverty is lower than ever before.

During the upcoming Brexit negotiations, we believe Scotland should lead, not leave, the UK. Sending a strong Scottish Conservative voice to Westminster will strengthen the bond between Holyrood and Westminster. Having MPs who ensure that Scotland’s voice is heard, rather than MPs who spent their time trying to create constitutional division, will ensure the Brexit deal is a deal that works for both Scotland and the rest of the UK. So on June 8 June, take the opportunity to make your voice heard. Vote Scottish Conservative and tell Nicola, “no second referendum.”