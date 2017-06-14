The 2017 Scottish Haggis Championship was held in the Dewars Centre Perth as part of the Scottish Meat Trade Fair on Sunday 14th May. Family-owned Minick of St Andrews were one of almost 100 entries, from butchers across the country.

The entrants were first judged by region, with the victors then being sampled by a panel of qualified tasters. Minick of St Andrews emerged victorious in the regional round, being crowned the Best Haggis in East of Scotland.

Stuart Minick, Director of the Minick Group said “This is the first time we have entered these competitions, and are thrilled to have won such prestigious awards.”

In addition to its original location in St Andrews, the Minick Group have shops in four other locations throughout Northeast Fife. They pride themselves on supplying a wide range of local and rare breeds, all handpicked and traditionally butchered on their premises.