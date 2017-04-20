The semester is ending, revision is around the corner, and at this point, you’re just dying to get out of the Bubble. Well never fear, The Saint has you covered. Check out some great music this weekend in Dundee, Glasgow, or Edinburgh.
Friday 21 April 2017
• Honeyblood, Bar 15, Dundee
• Fatherson, Fat Sam’s, Dundee
Saturday 22 April 2017
• Jackal Trades, Conroy’s Basement, Dundee
• The Vegan Leather, Bar 15, Dundee
• Conor Heafey, Blend Coffee Lounge, Perth
• Nuclear Club, the Green Room, Perth
GLASGOW
Friday 21 April 2017
• Hue & Cry – Accompanied Stripped Show, 19:00,
O2 ABC
Saturday 22 April 2017
• Hue & Cry – Full Band with Strings Show, 19:00,
O2 ABC
• Hacienda Classical, 19:00, The SSE Hydro
Sunday 23 April 2017
•Rag N Bone Man, 19:00, O2 ABC
Friday 21 April 2017
• Lisbon, Sneaky Pete’s
• The Spook School and The Ninth Wave, La Belle Angele
• The Jensen Interceptors, The Voodoo Rooms
• Wide Days 2017, Vistas (Scotland), Liquid Rooms,
Saturday 22 April 2017
• Honeyblood, Liquid Rooms
• The Unthanks, The Queen’s Hall
• Be Like Pablo, The Mash House