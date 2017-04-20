The semester is ending, revision is around the corner, and at this point, you’re just dying to get out of the Bubble. Well never fear, The Saint has you covered. Check out some great music this weekend in Dundee, Glasgow, or Edinburgh.

DUNDEE

Friday 21 April 2017

• Honeyblood, Bar 15, Dundee

• Fatherson, Fat Sam’s, Dundee

Saturday 22 April 2017 • Jackal Trades, Conroy’s Basement, Dundee • The Vegan Leather, Bar 15, Dundee • Conor Heafey, Blend Coffee Lounge, Perth • Nuclear Club, the Green Room, Perth

GLASGOW

Friday 21 April 2017 • Hue & Cry – Accompanied Stripped Show, 19:00, O2 ABC Saturday 22 April 2017 • Hue & Cry – Full Band with Strings Show, 19:00, O2 ABC • Hacienda Classical, 19:00, The SSE Hydro Sunday 23 April 2017 •Rag N Bone Man, 19:00, O2 ABC

EDINBURGH