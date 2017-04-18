The project, Let’s Talk, was set up by fourth-year student Emma Rebein and her boyfriend, recent St Andrews graduate Chris Andrews. This project has seen Mr Andrews walk over 3,000 miles across the United States as the pair aim to promote a more balanced approach to digital and face-to-face interaction.

As a student, Mr Andrews became increasingly aware of our tendency to shut people out and our fear of vulnerability away from our screens. “I saw it happening all over the place and underneath our society as a whole,” he recalled, “I was waking up, rolling over and scrolling, and losing touch with the real world.”

The idea for undertaking this immense walk across America stemmed from significant research and a desire to share the importance of using technology as a tool, as opposed to a way of life.

Commenting on this initial inspiration, Ms Rebein said: “A year ago, right before [Chris] was about to graduate, we started putting together the plan for Let’s Talk. Initially, he was really excited by doing a kind of cross country journey and he really wanted to do it for something he believed in, on foot. He had read books about people who had done it and so he came up with the mission for Let’s Talk, which is basically finding balance in the way we communicate in this day and age.”

“Most of us today find ourselves on our phones all the time. It’s how we communicate with our schools, it’s how we communicate with our friends, how we find out about social events, post photos. Our lives and identities are kind of within these phones. In St Andrews it’s so difficult because people call it the bubble and it really is a bubble, and not just a big bubble we’re all in but each in our own bubbles. Especially because so much of student life is online.”

Following months of research, preparation, route mapping and securing of sponsors, Mr Andrews set off on this adventure on August 8 2016, beginning his trek in the sweltering summer heat of mountainous Virginia, and then moving into Tennessee in the autumn months.

Back in St Andrews, Ms Rebein was contacting news stations and schools across the states, searching for platforms to spread their message. People soon began to recognise Mr Andrews on his travels, although the majority of his contact with others resulted from searching for yards and land he could sleep in at night. He would often approach between 10 and 15 houses a night seeking shelter.

“Most of the time people are really eager to connect and so he’ll get on the news of these small towns and people will start recognising him. A lot of the time people will pull over, once they know what he’s doing, and give him food and, in the summer, [people] would give him ice cream,” said Ms Rebein. “It was really difficult, and beautiful, that this trip began with the craziness of what was happening with the election in America. So I think partly for that reason we couldn’t get a lot of news coverage because everybody was just covering the election, but also he got to experience the American south in a very vulnerable way, which I think really added an important element to this trip and a sense of urgency surrounding how much we really do need to talk.”

“From every background, people are really eager and especially older people because they have seen it happen, they’ve seen this shift in our attention and in our ability to communicate with each other and have patience and these kinds of things. But, at the same time, I think the cornerstone of the trip has been at schools. Kids seem to be really interested and more intrigued than you’d think about the concept of turning your phone off and not always being engaged in these screens. I think seeing Chris, because he’s still quite young and a lot of kids can look up to him and see themselves in him, has been really good.”

Commenting on this experience connecting with others, Mr Andrews told The Saint, “Personally, developing relations is the essence of life for me. Being able to hold a coherent conversation is still the most valuable skill we could have. [Technology] becomes a sort of barrier. We build up a fear [of vulnerability] but we forget that we’re all in the same boat. [I wanted to] help people practice the art of conversation, because that’s what life is all about. [Hopefully my trip will] grab people’s attention and I’ll use this absurd journey and physical test to spread this message that I think is extremely important in the world we’re living in.”

Both Mr Andrews and Ms Rebein spoke passionately about their own appreciation for and reliance on technology. However, Ms Rebein emphasised that this did not need to undermine their goals, saying: “I’m not going to say that I’ve not been on my phone this year. [Chris and I] talk to each other every day on the phone and I’m so grateful that they exist and that we can Skype every day, thousands of miles apart. It’s just our reality, it’s what we have now to communicate. And it’s amazing. Chris is in a desert in Arizona and I’m sitting on the beach in St Andrews and we can communicate. It’s incredible.”

“I think Chris wanted to do this journey because he wanted to grab the attention of people so that he could use the trip as a vehicle for this message. He definitely does not condone not using your phone. That was one of our biggest struggles when we first started out because we were trying to argue that this message has meaning when we’re posting on Facebook every day and Instagramming and using social media. But I think if you really understand it, it’s not a contradiction because it’s simply about bringing about awareness, and balance, and planting that seed for people to think twice, to catch themselves when they see themselves getting sucked in.”

Now reunited, the couple have many plans for the future of Let’s Talk, stressing that this was just a springboard, just the beginning. A short documentary, a book, and even some musical compositions may all be in the works.

“Once he finishes, there will definitely be a period of processing all of this information and these amazing experiences that he’s had. And we’ll see where it goes from there…” said Ms Rebein.

They also hope to continue promoting the benefits of technology-free time. Mr Andrews told The Saint that his top tips would be: buying a watch or an alarm clock and not having your phone by your bed; try and make rules for yourself, perhaps certain times when you’re analogue; and strive to get yourself out of that common state of constant half engagement with people.

“Get with a group of friends, or just one other friend, and just be together without your phones,” suggested Ms Rebein.

Last year, the couple enjoyed weekly dinners with friends and fun evenings playing games such as murder mysteries.

“You can never get experiences like that when you’re logged in. People are afraid of being vulnerable and so they’re either checking [their phone] once in a while or when they feel awkward. It’s just about being around people and being ok without your phone and that’s a personal thing, it’s a personal journey as well as a social one. Just going on adventures and being open to new experiences and being real with one another. I think that’s probably the best advice I could give.”