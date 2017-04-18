The University of St Andrews Ladies Golf Club have raised and donated £1,750 this year for Fife Rape and Sexual Assault Centre (FRASAC) – an independent voluntary organisation which offers a range of free and confidential support to anyone, male or female, who has been raped or sexually assaulted at some point in their lives.

“We wanted to choose a local charity and one which we know has helped students at this University – when we met with the charity we agreed that we would help raise awareness of an invaluable charity in Fife – both for the town and gown,” said a representative from the club.

Their donation has gone towards therapy sessions before court hearings, and buying back confiscated items – which can range from clothing to mobile phones – taken from victims as evidence; if the report goes ahead, these individuals may not receive these items back for up to two years. £600 of the donation has already been spent helping individuals in Fife.

The money was raised by providing golf lessons from Beginner to Development level for female students at the University. This year the ladies golf club has increased female participation in the sport and in the process has raised money for FRASAC. First semester saw 135 girls taking lessons and second semester an amazing 150!

A representative from the Ladies Golf Club Committee said: “We would like to thank FRASAC for the invaluable work they do throughout Fife, they provide a lifeline for many individuals. Thank you!”

If you would like to learn more about FRASAC and donate, then please see their website: