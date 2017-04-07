As the academic year winds to a close, one final slew of events will mark the start of summer. The majority of them will include food.

After a week of art and exhibitions, On the Rocks is prepared to celebrate its 2017 finale with £2 entry to Club 601. To further differentiate the event from a standard Union night, the Blackhorn food truck will be parked outside the Club. The entire Blackhorn menu will be on sale from 11 pm to 2 am, in case a double grillburger is preferable to the congealed mess of cheese found in a Dervish order.

On Sunday, guests can soothe their hangovers at OTR’s food festival. Blackhorn will be among the variety of vendors at the Union from 12 pm to 5 pm – including Wild Fire Pizza, Jack’s Flapjacks, and the St Andrews Waffle Company.

Blackhorn will make additional appearances at the Rugby 7s After Party, the North Haugh Ball, the St Andrews Charity Polo Tournament, the Kate Kennedy May Ball, and Grad Ball.

In between stops at the food truck, anyone can pop into Blackhorn on Church Street to sample the limited edition Loaded Fries and “Staghorn” venison burger.