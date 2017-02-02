Semester two exists to reveal the futility of our New Year’s Resolutions. From February onwards, excuses to spend money besiege our pocketbooks: fashion season gives way to spring break, spring break gives way to a slew of balls, gives way to the grandest ball of them all. Unlike semester one’s gradual descent into St Andrews society, semester two is non-stop, and choices must inevitably be made. Only a handful of events may be considered “must attends,” while the rest can only hope to factor into the notoriously stingy student budget.

Arguably, this semester has far more reason to be amazing than its predecessor. While semester one is inclined to host the traditional assortment of balls, semester two is the culmination of a year’s worth of hard work from the organising committees. Countless meetings, launch events, and marketing campaigns have led to this display of fashion, food, and drink. The semester may be expensive, but it is poised to be worth the wait.

The Saint presents an overview of the most noteworthy events to grace our social diaries.

February

Drag Walk: The crown jewel of RAG Week, DRAG Walk could not be considered a fashion show. It is a performance, an explosion of lip synching and bass dropping to the tune of host RuJazzle’s nationally renowned narrative. DRAG Walk can be found in Club 601 on Friday 3 February.

The Catwalk Charity Fashion Show: Compared to DRAG Walk, RAG Week’s second show may underwhelm guests. That said, Catwalk’s budget-friendly price point sets it apart from its contemporaries. £28 is shocking for Club 601, but a bargain compared to DONT WALK and FS. Catwalk is held on Saturday 4 February.

The St Andrews Charity Fashion Show: Better known as FS, the acclaimed show will be returning to Lower College Lawn for another sold-out year. No St Andrews bucket list is complete without a table ticket to one of our largest student events. FS celebrates its twenty-fifth anniversary on Saturday 11 February.

Glitter Ball: LGBT+ rarely fail to organise a cracking event, and Glitter Ball has yet to be an exception. This year’s location is The Spanish Gardens on The Scores, a brand new venue for St Andrews. Tickets tend to sell out fast, so prepare for chaos to hit sometime near Friday24 February.

The DONT WALK Charity Fashion Show: Save for a small table ballot, DONT WALK is largely invitation-only. This exclusivity prevents many students from witnessing the spectacular show, set to be held for the first time at Cambo Estate. The lucky few already know to save the date for Saturday 25 February.

March

St Patrick’s Day: Slated as a sendoff before Spring Break begins, St Paddy’s marks the first large-scale St Patrick’s Day event in St Andrews. Prepare to break out the green face paint and swill subsided Guinness at The Rule on Thursday 9 March.

April

SITARA*: Fashionably late to Fashion Week, Sitara is the town’s largest display of Asian culture. Although February does tend to break the bank, the show is certainly recommended to ardent fans of cultural fusion. Sitara is typically held within the first two weeks of April.

The Kate Kennedy Procession: A tribute to both town and gown, the procession carries with it ninety years of tradition (and then some). From St Andrew himself to former Rector John Cleese, history will walk the streets on Saturday 8 April.

St Andrews Charity Polo Tournament: The annual polo tournament is the only event to rival the fashion shows in champagne consumption. A refreshing change of pace from the usual nighttime soirée, this all-day bash provides ample opportunity for picnics and polo watching. Saddle your stallions Saturday April 22.

May

May Dip: On 30 April, expect house parties to supersede clubs. Students rave through the night in anticipation of a particularly chilly morning: If you’ve committed an academic sin, you are obligated to jump into the North Sea at dawn. Bundle up!

May Ball: The ball to end them all, May Ball rounds out the school year with fairground rides, champagne, and a big-name DJ. Students once queued through the night for the chance at buying a ticket, but FIXR has helped pioneer the online-only movement. May Ball will send us off in style within the first few days of May.