This article contains breaking news. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

Just thirty minutes before guests planned to arrive, the St Andrews Charity Fashion Show for spring of 2017 has been canceled due to poor weather conditions.

In a statement released via the event’s official Facebook page, the committee expressed regret that “wind and inclement weather” caused concern for safety.

The decision was apparently made after discussing the foul weather conditions with the University, the event’s privately-hired security, and the production company in charge of the show.

According to the Met Office, St Andrews is expected to experience gusts of up to 37 mph that continue into Sunday morning.

No information was immediately available about refunds or rescheduling.

An FS spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.