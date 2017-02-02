The University of St Andrews has exhibited outline plans and designs for a new state-of-the-art music centre.
The revealed plans detail a dedicated research studio, as well as a state-of-the-art musical technology and recording suite.
Work on the £8 million building is scheduled to begin by the end of 2017, pending formal approval. The University has contracted award-winning architects Flanagan Lawrence to
design the new facilities.
A University press release indicated the new building will be located on a property in Queens Terrace, currently occupied by “temporary buildings and a car park.”
The release also stressed the importance of having a central location for the new music centre, saying that this would “allow members of the public, staff, and student body ready access” and “reinforce music’s place at the heart of the University and town of St Andrews.”
The new centre is to be completely funded by philanthropy and has already raised over £5 million from a group of “several lead donors.”
Efforts are ongoing to raise the remaining £3 million from alumni, parents, and friends of St Andrews.
