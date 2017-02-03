Glitter is a notoriously fickle substance. It giveth beauty, but it taketh away any semblance of sanitation: They say guests of Glitterball 2015 are still finding sparkles in the bath. Despite its adhesive nature, glitter continues to dazzle the world, to the point where, in true St Andrews style, we have a ball to honour its existence.

Previously based at The Old Course, Glitterball has made the unprecedented move to The Spanish Garden on The Scores. The change was met with curiosity from potential guests, many of whom had never heard of the untested venue. Ball Convenor Fiona Yelland assures us that it will not be difficult to find. “It’s just opposite Lower College Lawn. Personally, I’m most excited for the fact that you can wander on home with ease – probably past your favourite drunk food establishment!” She further promises that the marquee “will be decked out with as much colour and sparkle as [they] can manage!”

Another advantage of the move is the ball’s extended run time. No longer restricted by a hotel’s hours, Glitterball will continue until the town’s traditional 2 am. This change has allowed the committee to book an extensive range of acts, beginning with some jazz from Valentine Moscovici and moving along to the St Andrews-based band Pink Eye On Picture Day. A third live act, The Spook School, is slated to share a set of introspective, gender-centric tunes (“Think The Buzzcocks meets Bowie,” says Fiona). In between these musical acts, guests can expect a performance from RuJazzle herself, no stranger to previous attendees of Drag Walk or Glitterball.

One particularly noteworthy benefit of The Spanish Garden is the capacity. Glitterball 2016 famously sold out in 3.5 minutes, a result of limited venue space and overwhelming demand. Capacity this year has more than doubled, allowing 700 guests to attend the town’s largest explosion of glitter and glamour yet.

Every guest will receive an allotment of glitter at wristband collection, a small taster of the copious amounts to come. The first hundred arrivals will also receive a complimentary flute of Prosecco, so early arrival is encouraged.

Tickets go on sale at midday on Saturday 4 February through the Union website.