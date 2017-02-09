It was back in ’32 when times were hard / He had a Colt .45 and a deck of cards / Stagger Lee…

So begins the story of the nonchalant, vulgar Stagger Lee in the Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds song. He is one among the many characters we meet on the album Murder Ballads. From Kylie Minogue’s famous Elisa Day (aka “The Wild Rose”), green-eyed Lottie, or the mass murderer at O’Malley’s bar, Stagger Lee has an uncanny connection to murder which ties him together with these outlaws. In fact, the songs on Nick Cave’s 1996 album collectively revolve around the concept of murder, with each ”ballad” reciting a horrific misadventure that is stylistically reminiscent of urban legends.

Following a concept through a streak of songs has been a popular artistic choice among musicians for a long time and, with the immense potential to experiment, it has led to numerous pleasant discoveries, career reinventions and genre-bending classics. Enveloping the hype in a concept satisfies the anticipation and extends the experience in the form of an intellectual challenge to receive, comprehend and most importantly, emotionally respond to the theme that encompasses the album.

For example, Sia is one of the most prominent figures in pop cul-ture to build her music entirely on a concept. With her sixth album, 1000 Forms of Fear, she turned away from billboard-topping hits to produce an honest account on depression and the struggle to comply with societal expectations. We have all clicked the replay button on the music video of “Chandelier” to let our jaws drop as Maddie Ziegler dances her way through the run-down apartment while Sia’s emotional chorus about substance abuse soars. What she conveys acoustically she also elaborate visually in her live performances: she stands still with her face obscured by the iconic blonde wig, illustrating the body’s attempt to hide away from fear, while her dancers and, sometimes, a handful of actors (such as ‘SNL’’s Kristen Wiig and ‘Transparent’’s Gaby Hoffman) embody the soul’s resistance to fear through art.

You may wonder who was the first ever to decide to follow a concept through their music. In 1967, The Beatles came up with an idea to record under the alter ego of a band led by a certain Sergeant Pepper. This would allow them to experiment, and draw in influences from a variety of genres and styles. The concept quickly outgrew the original idea and in June The Beatles released Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, an album today considered one of the most influential works of music of all time. The emergence of concept albums as a trend is attributed to the 1970s, a decade which saw singers and songwriters declaring anti-war statements and taking on issues of stardom as well as social inequality. In 1971, Marvin Gaye released an album about a Vietnam war veteran returning home only to be confused by “What’s Going On.” The songs discussed social injustice and poverty from the point of view of a soldier questioning war’s purpose. Mr. Gaye later complemented his commentary with “Let’s Get It On” (1973), which focused on the conflicting relationship between religion and the human sex drive. Overseas in 1972, David Bowie did something entirely different with “The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust” and “The Spiders from Mars.” With Earth having a short five years left before doom, Ziggy Stardust, the ultimate star aspires to gain immortality by appealing to as many people as possible. But what is the point of gathering fans if everyone dies in five years? Who will remember the name? Of course, it is impossible to list all the early influential concept albums without embarking on a thorough analysis over hundreds of pages, but Caroline and Jim’s darkly twisted journey in Lou Reed’s Berlin, Pink’s anxiety-filled life in Pink Floyd’s The Wall and The Who’s story of spiritual teacher Tommy cannot go without mention.

So, how did the concept album remain such a prominent method of cre-ating music? Many have found a way to grasp beyond the basic idea of em-bedding a narrative within the lyrics and building their music on a theme. Neutral Milk Hotel have never confirmed whether their ingenious 1998 album In the Aeroplane Over the Sea is an ode to Anne Frank, but the countless fan debates it has sparked have certainly ensured it timeless relevance. Speculation aside, In the Aeroplane Over the Sea stands apart for its exemplary lyrics about love and desire.

In 2000, Joni Mitchell collected several well-known jazz songs from the early 20th century and performed an orchestrated version of them on “Both Sides Now” to reflect on the same theme. She added two pieces, written herself, and arranged them in an order to form a narrative that addressed the cyclical nature of modern relationships.

Besides jazz, rap and hip-hop adopted the concept album technique with acclaimed versatility. In 2002, Boston hip-hop artist Mr. Lif released his debut album, I Phantom, which boldly criticised capitalism and consumerism, and problematized the struggle to achieve our dreams. Like Bowie’s “Ziggy Stardust”, I Phantom follows a protagonist on a journey towards the realization of impending doom. But while Ziggy aimed for everlasting fame, Lif’s hero does not claim to be more than the average b-boy, a relatable, sympathetic character to the listener with admirable morals. “I’ma live after this one crime,” he declares as he dies at the end of “A Glimpse at the Struggle,” leading to his revival as a likeable hero in the following song, “Return of the B-Boy.”

In the same year, rapper MF Doom announced his collaboration with Madlib, the result of which was Madvillain. Due to complications including a leak and a forced change of tone, their first and only album was released two years later under the title “Madvillainy”. Its 22 songs follow the duo embarking on a marijuana-infused journey as both themselves and as comic book villains. Thoughtful sampling, a lack of choruses, and virtuosic lyricism characterize the album, and unsurprisingly, “Madvillainy” remains today an influential, ingenious project of experimentation.

Other memorable entries of the 2000s were the story of Jimmy’s sub-urban life in Green Day’s “American Idiot,” Sufjan Stevens’ reminder of America’s sensitivity in Illinois, and Muse’s raging call for revolution in the insane western-sci-fi trip of “Black Holes and Revelations.” Since 2010, concept albums have not ceased to impress. Artists like Arcade Fire and Childish Gambino have attempted to create a visual rendition of their music, resulting in short films accompanying 2010’s tear-jerking, dystopian love story of “The Suburbs,” and 2013’s exploration of the internet as a language in “Because the Internet”, respectively.

The theme of childhood has been a prominent concept in the 2010s. In the last few years, artists from numerous genres have chosen chil-dren and adolescents as protagonists to their albums, which followed them on the trying journey of growing up. Coldplay’s commercial hit “Mylo Xyloto” guides a boy and a girl through a magical world. M83’s “Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming” is front-man Anthony Gonzalez’ semi-autobiographical account on his daydreaming as a child, as well as a boy’s and a girl’s space-and-time-defining trip. The double album features mirroring songs of the children’s experiences, connecting soaring party anthems “Midnight City” and “New Map”, cathartic white noise uproars “This Bright Flash” and “Echoes of Mine,” and goosebump-inducing conclusions “Soon,” “My Friend” and “Outro”. In the atmospheric good kid, “m.A.A.d. city,” Kendrick Lamar recalls his experiences as an adolescent in the harsh environment of Compton. Porter Robinson incorporates Japanese narration in his EDM to depict a young girl’s disillusionment with a decaying planet in Worlds.

What, then, has 2016 offered? Kanye West’s “The Life of Pablo” was the unmissable highlight of February, while with “Lemonade”, Beyoncé proved that she can rise and soar from despair no matter how much lemon she is served. Indie rock band Glass Animals closed the summer with “How to Be a Human Being”, a mosaic comprised of socially awkward people. The stories of “Life Itself’s” overweight nerd, “Mama’s Gun’s” murderous mother and “Poplar St.’s” intricate prostitute should certainly win over those unfamiliar with the band. The concept album is an idea that continues to go on to greater and greater strengths