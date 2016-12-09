The St.ART of a good thing

On the classification of a ‘launch’ party, I would argue that this wasn’t exactly that. Mostly because there wasn’t actually anything to launch – the new edition of the magazine doesn’t come out until January. But, as described in my preview, the event isn’t meant to solely focus on the upcoming issue. Instead it’s meant to be a celebration of all the hard work that’s gone into the magazine this year, and one last blowout before the imminent doom of upcoming exams. As a destressing night out, it worked perfectly.

I’ll admit the venue was a little underwhelming – particularly after I’d seen a Spoiled-based art gallery event with SAASUM held there earlier in the term. While at the previous event they’d filled the mirrors with stunning artwork, for this launch party they simply stuck up a few minimal pieces. The pieces would be featured in the magazine, giving the impression that St.ART didn’t want to give too much of the content away.

To make up for the resulting barrenness of the room, someone set up a projector playing some sort of animation work. The animations were beautiful and suitably creative, but were on a repetitive loop and were consistently impeded by silhouettes of people throughout the night. Furthermore, unlike last time they hadn’t made use of the smaller side room – yet they hadn’t blocked it off, causing people to wander in and get confused. As a result the majority of the people end up huddling in the well-lit reception room, conveniently close to the open bar and sofa area.

In an attempt to bring the public eye back to the publication itself, the committee left piles of previous printed editions of the magazine around the room. The purpose behind this was arguably to let people know a taster of what they’re purchasing, before encouraging people to do so via the FIXR app. The production of the magazine is relatively small; only 100 get printed, and as a result some committee members call them “limited editions.”

Having never actually seen the magazine in person, I was pleasantly surprised. It’s just as professional as a non-student run production and full of amazing artistic content. Although it’s disappointing they don’t have any of the current issue to show the general public, one can only hope that this year’s committee will have kept it to the same impeccable standard.

One thing that struck me is how friendly everyone on the committee was. Unlike other launch parties in St Andrews, which can seem nepotistic and cliquey, St.ART seem genuinely interested in having as many people contribute as possible. And despite the venue being slightly disappointing it’s clear how much effort everyone seems to have put in to the event. It’s also pretty apparent how well everyone seems to get on – it’s an impressively welcoming dynamic for a such an artsy group of people.