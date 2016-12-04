Review: Label: My Body

Inspired by The Vagina Monologues, Label brought us a new event in the Label calendar – My Body, which explored our relationship with our bodies, sexuality and love.

The subjects were diverse, but were united under the umbrella of Label’s mission of experience-exploration and its message of self and body acceptance. Experiences veered between the unusual and the relatable, but the all-too-familiar vein of self-criticism ran through all. You realise that the old adage is true – everyone is fighting their own secret battle and we are all constrained by that battle more than you could imagine.

This is perhaps why the performance as a whole struck a slightly discordant note. It was ever so slightly cliché. Most monologues shared the same trajectory of revealing the subject the performer was going to tackle, exploring it, and ending in positive platitudes about acceptance and self-love. I had the sense that perhaps by rehearsing and performing their stories the actors had somewhat distanced themselves from their pain.

Emotion was, overall, conveyed very gently; a few performances were somewhat striking but it existed in a slightly awkward limbo which came in the form of dramatic performance or low-key conversational story-telling.The supportive Label environment had dulled any initial rawness by providing a sort of catharsis, but to such an extent that the resulting monologues were only mildly evocative; touching rather than stirring. If this is the case, then it is a valuable service that Label provides – a therapeutic, non-judgemental space in which people can work through things, but one that is not necessarily made for theatrical performance.

My Body is still finding its feet of course, and perhaps it is only natural that a string of monologues would be somewhat disjointed – as each performance was so unique and personal. What is important is that these stories are being shared, it’s an incredibly nerve-wracking thing to open up in such a way, and in such a public sphere. As Jessica Yin, one of the authors and actor of her own piece says, discussing personal problems is hard as “we assume people don’t want to know or will think our feelings silly… Label allows people to stand up and say: look, how you are feeling is totally valid.” This is very true; we assume that by opening up it might damage how others see us, and we fear their disengagement and distaste.

Ultimately it felt important and refreshing to see uncensored, honest portrayals of personal issues that contained no self-depreciation or downplaying of the inner feelings we harbour – because, no matter the issue, despite whatever privileges we may have, we are all acquainted with self-doubt and self-dislike. One of the actors, Jessica summarised this this perfectly – “open conversations and taking about the good, the bad and the ugly makes whatever you’re feeling a less lonely experience.” Indeed, ensuing conversations with the actors, authors, committee and audience members were wonderfully explorative. The event had set the tone of non-judgement, and deepened the level of discourse we then engaged in as a result. Though it might have been ever so slightly clunkily performed, the event stimulated discussion and that is a brilliant achievement. The more discussion the better.