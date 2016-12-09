Review: Almost Christmas

Christmas isn’t Christmas without a festive film marathon, and the best Christmas films aren’t the best without clichés, cringing, and carols. Heavy on the clichés and cringing the scrooges amongst us would quickly condemn Almost Christmas to the holiday bargain bin and a revival on daytime television each December; but those of us who can appreciate the Christmas spirit in all of its forms will know that sometimes these underappreciated baubles are better than any Oscar winning gem.

The ‘dramedy’ opens on a montage of Christmas’ past, following the expanding Ray family as first children and then grandchildren fill up the family home and take on its Christmas traditions. But the cheerful montage ends with the death of the family matriarch, leaving behind a husband who struggles to move past his own grief and bring his family together for their first Christmas without their mother. Family dramas and confrontations keep a happy ending just out of reach, but the biggest threat to a merry Christmas is their mothers lost tin of recipes, without which they cannot perfect the Christmas dinner they all know and love. Their mother’s sweet potato pie featured poignantly in the opening montage and recurs throughout the film, one failed attempt to recreate it after another.

Kitchen mishaps and decorating disasters are thrown into the mix of cliches with struggling single mothers, sister rivalries, compromising political careers, crumbling marriages, infidelity, a reunion between old flames, a sports star turning to drugs, a climactic car crash, and a Cinderella finish. This film really does have it all, even a dance number, albeit an unchoreographed one, and the clichés may be plentiful but it is impossible to anticipate which one the film is going to reinvent for you next.

The film is easy watching, perfect for a post exam cool-off, and lets you laugh at it while you laugh with it. And as cheesy as it might sound, when your eyes aren’t rolling they just might be threatened by the hint of a tear. The film’s sentimentality isn’t overly forced in the way that some of its comedy is, and Danny Glover in the lead role is understated enough to allow the more heartfelt and serious scenes to draw the audience in rather than isolate them by being over contrived. Glover grounds the film amidst the Christmas chaos by giving the audience a character with whom they can empathise and align themselves, and ensuring that the films focal point is not lost amongst all of the hijinks.

But the star performance by far is Mo’Nique who plays the outrageous Aunt May. She steals every scene she is in, both the hilarious and the heart warming, and stops the film from lulling with her witty, explosive dialogue. She might outshine her fellow characters but she doesn’t overshadow them. While several of the characters and their plot arcs are fairly stereotypical, there are characters who break stereotypes in noteworthy ways; the aforementioned sports star is allowed to grieve and to struggle in his grief without being emasculated, and the women of the film take on a variety of equally fulfilling roles which undermine some of the more restrictive tropes in the films characterisation of them.

A cleverly chosen soundtrack is another highlight of the film, it brings together music from different genres and generations and helps to propel the story and unite its characters. From Christmas classics ‘Jingles Bells’ and ‘God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen’ to T- Wayne’s ‘Nasty Freestyle’ to Force MD’s ‘Tender Love,’ the soundtrack is never predictable or conventional even if the story occasionally is.

Far more memorable than its predictability though, are the wild plot twists and unabashed loudness of the characters that give it a unique charm and entertainment value. And the film is a gentle, never overbearing, reminder of the difficulty of grieving, the value of family, and of living your happily ever after every day. If you can embrace the clichés, the film will be sure to become a Christmas favourite.