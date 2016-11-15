Yik Yak restores anonymity

Yik Yak has restored its signature feature – complete anonymity for users.

In a surprising u-turn, Yik Yak has brought the ability to post yaks completely anonymously.

Earlier this year Yik Yak introduced optional ‘handles’ (usernames) for users – however in August of this year the social media app removed the choice to post with or without a handle. Since the change, the app has seen a massive decline in popularity among students.

Now, in a statement from the company’s founders Tyler Droll and Brookes Buffington, Yik Yak has admitted that they, “messed up”.

The statement went on to say, “we got so excited about how we saw some communities use them to facilitate connections and form more tightly-knit herds that we decided to make handles part of every yak or reply. The thing is, we were so focused on one side of why handles are great that we didn’t think enough about why there’s a benefit to having the choice of whether or not to show your handle.

“So what happened? We made a huge change by removing the toggle button on handles, and boy did we hear from you about it – rightfully so. We heard very clearly that having the choice of whether or not to use a handle had given you the freedom to talk openly about a tough personal situation; made it OK to yak about a casual thought you’re still forming an opinion on; taken the pressure off having to always post the same type of content just because you’ve built a recognizable personality around that.

“Most of all, we heard that while you like posting with a handle sometimes, by taking away that choice we were starting to break what makes Yik Yak really great and what we built this app for: helping your communities connect.

“We messed up by not listening to you before making that change, and we’re sorry for that.”

The app’s anonymous feature has been the subject of intense controversy over accusations that it encourages online bullying and harassment, which previously led the company to ban under 17’s from using the app and to block the app in areas close to schools.