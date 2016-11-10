Week in photos
Photos from one of the biggest student-run “fraternity style” parties in St Andrews: Goat House.
It’s getting to that time of year again. No, not Christmas, but you guessed it – housing season. Get ready people, it’s time to pick flatmates. Choosing people to live with is a big deal, and the people you pick are far more important than the place you end up. If you’re living in a slightly...Read more →
Photo: Creative Commons I was walking out of a lecture on Thursday 13 of October, a few minutes past noon, when I got the notification on my phone from The Guardian app that Bob Dylan had just been announced by the Swedish Academy as the Nobel Prize for Literature 2016 winner. I didn’t even know that...Read more →
Photo: Henry Legg Gender neutral bathrooms are now being formally introduced to the St Andrews Student Union following a decision by the Students’ Association earlier this year. Disabled toilets have been converted into gender neutral, disabled, and invisible illness facilities. Lewis Wood, the...Read more →
Who exactly said “you can’t teach an old dog new tricks?” One of the joys of newfound academic parenthood are all the wonderful things you learn from the younger generation. Except one of my academic sons happens to be a twenty-something postgraduate: with music tastes emanating from outside...Read more →