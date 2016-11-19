The Real Thing lives up to its name

This past Friday marked the energetic and hilarious opening night of Tom Stoppard’s The Real Thing, directed by Will Costello, at the Barron Theater. Originally performed in the 1980s and set in London, the play addresses the ever-relevant concept of reality versus appearance in love and relationships.

At the start of the play, the audience fell silent to the upbeat tempo of an energetic tune. Each transition thereafter was accompanied by engaging and relevant soundtracks that spoke to the mood: blackouts were accompanied by jazzy beats, Italian opera, and even radio news to help switch from one scene to the next. At a few points, the audio cleverly diminished into the portable radio player on stage.

The cast and crew made good use of the small stage and space available, unusually setting certain scenes in front of the main curtain as well as behind. Minimalism, as per usual for the Barron, meant there were creative set decisions – a black and grey wooden block, coupled with the large black curtain, were used to portray an evening train ride, and orange panels split the stage to serve as the different couples’ flats. For a trigger to suggest the transition from the internal play to the actual play, there was a slowly rotating disco ball which flickered light onto the performers and gleamed out into the audience. Although a novel choice, it did seem to go against the domestic location of the show.

One criticism would be the inconsistency of the lighting. While the centre of the stage benefited from a constant and unwavering stage light, occasionally one character was concealed in the other’s shadow. This was particularly unhelpful in the scene between Annie (played by Daisy Sewell) and Henry (played by Henry Roberts) rehearsing lines. Throughout the night, there were also a few technical errors, such as early blackouts or lights calls, and an early music cue, but this can only be expected for the opening night. The cast and crew were true to the theatrical mantra of ‘the show must go on’ and maintained absolute professionalism.

Particular commendation must be given to Charlotte (played by Hannah Raymond-Cox), Debbie (Jemima Tyssen-Smith), and Billy (played by Hamish Rea) whose characterisation was naturalistic, hilarious and touching. Henry (played by Henry Roberts) was especially effortless in his physicality, and was entirely believable as the thoughtful, invested and sincere playwright. I was also impressed by the flexibility of the entire cast, multi-rolling and switching between different voices and accents, a necessity for a production with characters playing actors and so on. First night jitters were occasionally apparent in the monologues, but the cast worked together to immediately and smoothly proceed with the story.

Will Costello’s interpretation of The Real Thing was a heart-warming hit. Through rich dialogue and comedic one liners, it was an incredibly enjoyable evening. Despite the occasional technical error or faulty prop, the show continued to engage and entertain.

The Real Thing has one final performance, tonight at 7:30pm in The Stage at the Barron. It’s an insightful and light-hearted play, one I would definitely recommend.