The Real Thing: a preview with the director

Tom Stoppard has been a prolific playwright in his 50-year- (and counting!) career, with standout hits such as Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead – put on here in St Andrews not too long ago, based on the Barron’s walls – and Arcadia; but of Stoppard’s impressive anthology, director Will Costello has chosen The Real Thing.

Costello is, as he put it is, “a sucker for meta theatre,” and The Real Thing’s play-within-a-play structure fits that description quite nicely. The basic gist of the play, is the conflict experienced by Henry (played by Henry Roberts), a successful playwright who is having trouble with his latest show. His wife, Charlotte, stars in it – and has “less than favourable things to say about it” – along with his friend, Max, who is “a fine actor, but a bore in real life.” To top it all off, Henry has fallen in love with another woman… but obviously wishes to keep that revelation a secret.

Though not a stranger to St Andrews theatre, The Real Thing is Will Costello’s directorial debut. It’s a welcome change for him, but difficult in new ways. He found choosing the cast a challenging process, but one that resulted in a team of which he is particularly proud. He has enjoyed being able to sit down with his actors to discuss and explore the play together; and hopes the production will really bring out the awkward humour of actors obliged to perform, despite their poor opinions of one another, and the play.

Costello feels the highlight of this play, though, is Stoppard’s views coming through the voice of Henry, pouring his heart out to the audience about his thoughts on love, honesty, and compassion – with the “trademark puns and trickery,” of course. Costello also notes that The Real Thing is still relevant today, though written and set in 80s. “All the talk of bigotry and perception obviously still stand today, more than ever”, and seems particularly poignant in the context of recent election results. This ties into the play’s theme of open-mindedness – “that no matter what anyone says you have to approach it with an open heart”. Despite this message, he hopes to distract people from everything else going on in the world with “as classic a romance as you can get [from Stoppard]”.

The audience should look out for the musical moments Costello has planned for the play, something he’s particularly excited to be adding to the production. As a music lover, Costello can’t help being amused that “Henry always talks about how he likes cheesy pop music of the ‘60s” but the irony is that nowadays, these are the songs that people are like, ‘Well these are the best of all time!’. ” The tech team has been hard at work for The Real Thing and he promises it to be a “spectacle”!

Prepare for laughs, smiles, and an exploration into open-mindedness and empathy. The Real Thing opens tomorrow and Saturday 7:30 pm on the StAge! You can reserve tickets by emailing [email protected].

Here’s a sneak peak into the rehearsal process.