The close of the age of the secluded liberal

Isaac Leavers pens a few words on the effects of the new President-elect and what the liberal voter can do to help rebuild the Democratic party.

“And I’ll send all the money you ask for,

But don’t ask me to come on along,

So love me, love me,

Love me, I’m a liberal”

The famous protest-song writer of the 1960s, Phil Ochs, penned these words in condemnation of the American liberal, who he believed was prepared to fight the fight for progress only so far as from the comfort of their suburban armchairs. Whilst black men and women were beaten with police batons on the Edmund Pettus Bridge, Ochs’ American liberal despaired from behind the newspaper at the kitchen table.

Fast-forward to this grim day in 2016, and we see the ugly fruition sprouting from the widespread growth of Ochs’ secluded and private American liberal, the citizen who believes it sufficient to pay one’s taxes, to vote for one’s Democratic candidate and reconfirm one’s liberalism by reading the New York Times. Thomas Frank saw it coming in his book What’s the Matter with Kansas? during the George W. Bush presidency, as he documented a Democratic Party that withdrew more and more from – and meekly allowed itself to be ‘othered’ by – its traditional working-class voter base.

It is this base in whose hands the political fate of so many crucial purple states sat yesterday. A mass of proud, angry, spurned Americans were ready to overlook the insidious repulsiveness of one candidate, even if they too were revolted by it, because of the decades of haughty betrayal they felt the party of the other contender had committed. As a result, there now exists a Republican executive, a Republican legislature and the real prospect of a ‘Republican’ judiciary. One party amidst all the checks and balances.

Despite these perhaps strong words, I am not in the business of berating the modern American liberal or their main political vehicle, the current Democratic Party, for this process. They are not to blame for the de-industrialisation and de-unionisation of previous decades that ripped so many reliably progressive communities apart. They were not the ones to exploit the misery of these communities with a dubious narrative of culture wars over guns, abortion and immigration. It is entirely understandable that, faced with destitution and unemployment at home, many young working-class liberals sought out university campuses and cities, thereby engendering a greater geographical, ideological and often socio-economic distance between themselves and the ones whom they left behind. They are only one half of this disconnected and polarised society that is underpinned by echo chambers both online and on the streets of an increasingly politically ghettoised nation.

However, not only is the American liberal now on the back foot politically but also culturally. The election of a patent misogynist and racist and his homophobic running-mate has legitimised those perverse persuasions that still linger within many Americans. It is too early to tell, but one wonders if more openly prejudiced citizens will feel emboldened to commit hate crimes against women and racial and ethnic minorities in a grotesque encore similar to the one we in the UK suffered following the referendum on EU membership. Those culture wars first instigated by radical Republicans in the 1990s may well be turned up a notch to a new degree of ferocity, igniting other contemporary touch-papers such as endemic police racism and continued voter suppression in the South.

It would be easy for the American liberal to wallow in desperation, to adopt a bunker mentality and hide under the covers for the next four years, withdrawing further and further into seclusion away from the horror of America’s problems and especially away from those Republican voters who may well be their relatives and one-time friends. However, progressive forces only succeed in times of trial when they are present, when they are passionate, when they are unmistakably active in the spirit of solidarity. This means mitigating the effects of the next administration materially, politically and culturally:

Materially - social security is going to be retrenched severely, along with Obamacare. Prospective rises in the minimum wage are going to be scrapped, as might be the minimum wage itself. Liberals should seek to play the conservative game of philanthropy and donate as and when they can to anti-poverty charities, to hospitals, and other private initiatives. They ought to help fund important court cases regarding violations of civil and political rights. Taxes will no longer be enough.

Politically - but neither is philanthropy sufficient. Liberals have to get out there and be present in their communities. They have to regroup, re-organise, bury petty hatchets and press for unity with other progressive forces. They have to get behind unions wherever they might exist. They have to join their local Democratic Party as still the only viable vehicle for progressive change in the United States. They have to diligently turn out for every vote possible, however local and build a strong ground game for 2020 and beyond. Liberals should be seen as the fighting advocates for local communities and local values.

Culturally - this is the toughest one, and although everyone has to be involved in the struggle for equality, I want to address it in this context to people like myself: cis, white, heterosexual, male liberals. We get it easy. We amongst all others can most easily become like Ochs’ American liberal and seclude ourselves from the issues until Election Day. No more. With a man like Trump in the White House, we have a duty to be on our guard. We must proactively redress displays of socio-cultural oppression both in others and ourselves. But we have to do it not negatively through demonising those who exhibit such oppression- especially if it is evident that their exhibitions are simply the manifestation of centuries-old hardwired cultural prejudice – but positively and constructively, celebrating the undeniable boon of harmonious diversity.

Liberals have grown accustomed to sending all the money they are asked for, but never coming along, to allowing progress to occur through political channels with which they only engage on election days. Many have become secluded, not boldly advocating a progressive vision in solidarity with fellow citizens in groups and organisations, but quietly and privately withdrawing away from material, cultural and political divides, satisfied with simply ridiculing those on the other side of them. The election of Trump has once and for all demonstrated that the age of the ‘secluded liberal’, who perhaps in part was encouraged by the notion of unstoppable progress in social and economic affairs, has come to a close. In between now and the next election battle, it is time to draw closer together in the spirit of one, broad, colourful, fair and positive movement.

