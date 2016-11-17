TEDx launches its “new beginning”

Having reviewed last year’s TEDx Launch, this is certainly an event I’ve been looking forward to – if only due to the true elegance of last year’s event. They’ve certainly attempted to up their game from last year. Moving from the Adamson to R-Bar, there has been even more of a step up in the classiness of the event, something I didn’t think was possible.

The general public may have been deterred by the cost of the tickets, which were £12; but this was justified with the inclusion of two glasses of wine. Instead of having two hours of mingling followed by two selected speakers give a short synopsis of their upcoming talks, this year’s process involved the six finalists giving speeches throughout the night. The newly introduced voting process is also classy, if a little long winded. I hadn’t been keen on the idea of downloading a new app for the sole purpose of the event, but others seem very involved in the election.

The competition to be a student speaker has clearly been intense, and all of the five finalists are incredibly successful in their fields. One speaker, Ismail Hamoumi, couldn’t make it in person because he was at a climate change conference in Marrakesh. Another, Lisa Marie Husby, is inspired to talk about mental health because she herself is a survivor of a terror attack.

I was excited to see the democratic voting system in person – particularly because the talks were all so diverse. When asked about the selection process that got the six speakers this far, the committee states that the shortlist is picked by a small group of committee members and then cut down at this event by public vote. While it’s true the public couldn’t hear from all applicants, only six potentials seemed a little small.

Impressively the winners of the event, and therefore the two people who will perform their full talk at the conference, are two women – Lisa Marie Husby and Natasha Waddell. Their talks were certainly the most interesting to me. Mental health and feminism, respectively, are both things widely discussed at St Andrews in various social groups, so it is understandable that those were the ones that appealed to the masses. As per last year, the remaining speakers are being kept under wraps but promise to be from a variety of fields and backgrounds.

My congratulations to both of the successful speakers. I look forward to seeing them later in the year.