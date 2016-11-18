SENSE: a start-up to impress all five senses

Contemporary art connoisseurs of St Andrews rejoiced Tuesday evening at the Beacon Bar as SENSE took the spotlight. SENSE, an art exhibition for charity organised by students, for students, displayed stimulating and intriguing pieces that revolved around one unifying theme: the five senses.

Walking into the cosy bar that afternoon after a cold, rainy walk along Market Street, I found the atmosphere to be mellow, relaxed, and inviting. Introspective guests drifted from exhibit to exhibit, complimentary merlot in hand, while others perched on a chaise with their friends, chatting amongst themselves and making equally good use of the free wine that came with their tickets.

After taking an initial turn about the bar, I examined each exhibit more carefully. In accordance with the theme of sensory experience, there were different sections for each of the five senses: sight, smell, taste, touch, and hearing. Photographs were tacked along the walls, propped-open laptops beckoned guests with the mystery of what could be heard through the headphones lying next to them, and a projector was set up in the middle of the room with a video on repeat. Few of the exhibits included an explanation by the artist, leaving most of the interpretation up to the viewer.

There were several creative standouts. A string of vaguely connected close-up photos of a hospital wristband, a headscarf, and a wig was hung up in front of the bar area, and it took a moment to realise that together, the photos represented the struggle of living with cancer. A pair of easels featured enlarged photographs of a decrepit doll that refused to surrender your gaze. An assortment of close-ups of different male and female body parts was also one of the highlights; there was a feeling of rawness and vulnerability to the photographs that hooked viewers.

Near the entrance were three beautiful miniature cakes, each decorated with a different flower. Oddly enough, these cakes were not a part of the “taste” portion of the exhibition and seemed to be simply part of the visual experience. The exhibit that was meant to be tasted, on the other hand, was directly opposite of the cakes. Two pieces of paper labelled “smell me” and “taste me” in true Alice in Wonderland style sat on a table, where chopped and candied ginger, respectively, awaited adventurous taste buds.

An aspect that some were disappointed with was how the exhibit was not interactive enough for something that claimed to target all of the senses. The majority of the exhibits – photographs, paintings, videos – did indeed seem to belong to the visual portion of the experience, while other senses, like taste and smell, were slightly underplayed.

Additionally, Beacon Bar did not seem to be a conducive location to the character and vibe that SENSE advertised. The bar, though comfortable and familiar with its low lighting and lounge aura, did not seem to be thematically appropriate and the art felt a tad out of place in such a sterile environment.

Despite the somewhat underwhelming affect that the location and set-up of the exhibition had on the event as a whole, the exhibits themselves were quite impressive. All of the pieces in the room sprung from our very own St Andrews minds, and displaying such personal, intimate creations on a public platform to raise money for charity was a noble cause. Ticket sales for the exhibition were generously donated to Impact Art, an organisation dedicated to promoting artistic efforts in different communities.

Sense itself is a fantastic idea. In such a small town quite a while away from the major cosmopolitan cultural hubs of Britain, we are always in need of more opportunities to create, experience, and encourage art. Generating a platform for students here to express themselves is a task that constitutes much admiration. Hopefully, SENSE will be back next year to continue to allow imaginative St Andrean visionaries an opportunity to showcase their creations for all their peers to see.