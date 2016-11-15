Saints put in dominant display against Stirling

St Andrews enjoyed mixed results in their most recent basketball double-header, with the men beating Stirling and the women suffering a chastening defeat to Durham.

The University of St Andrews Men’s Basketball Team moved up to 2nd in the Scottish 2A Division thanks to a 74-56 win over Stirling.

The win, their second in a row after two defeats to start the season, never really appeared in doubt and was probably the most convincing performance put together so far this season by Ross Bain’s side.

Saints began the game in excellent fashion, scoring seven unanswered points to get proceedings underway. Stirling eventually got their first points on the board four minutes in, completing a three point play to reduce the deficit to four. Following Stirling’s opening score the quality of the quarter rapidly dropped, with both sides committing several fouls and most of the subsequent points coming as a result of free throws.

St Andrews finished the first quarter only 13-9 to the good but it was apparent that they were the better side and could easily kill the game off if they stepped up the intensity in the subsequent periods.

By the time Stirling scored their first basket in the second quarter St Andrews were already 13 points clear and starting to establishing a rhythm. The Saints were more fluid on the ball and in transition and that was apparent, with the opposition struggling to get on the scoreboard. However, much as it had in the first quarter, the game became dogged by fouls which allowed Stirling to keep parity, going into the half time break 33-21 down.

The third quarter was the best quarter of the game with both sides establishing their rhythm. The fouls that had slowed the game earlier on were gone, replaced by a quicker tempo to the game. The increased continuity cleared helped both teams as they exchanged baskets throughout the quarter, always remaining very close. St Andrews edged the period 24-23 and therefore headed into the final 10 minutes 57-44 to the good.

Where those in attendance had been blessed by quality play in the third quarter, they were treated to some sloppier stuff in the final quarter, with fatigue clearly a factor. Misplaced passes and incomplete shots became more commonplace but, as they had with all three previous quarters, St Andrews had too much for their opponents, eventually stretching the lead out to 18 points.

The men’s fixture was the second of a BUCS doubleheader contested at the Sports Centre on Wednesday evening. In the first game the St Andrews women’s team had sought to gain their first victory of the season against Durham, who were fresh off a dominant 102-55 win over Newcastle.

Whilst the warm-up is not a complete indicator for the action to follow, it certainly didn’t bode well for St Andrews. Durham’s players looked to have brought their shooting boots, firing in shots from across the court including a particularly impressive sequence that saw eight players net eight consecutive three points shots.

Durham scored within six seconds of the opening whistle but St Andrews levelled soon after and the sides actually traded baskets during the first 90 seconds. It looked as though St Andrews had learned the tough lessons of their previous defeats against Loughborough (twice), Northumbria and Newcastle and would actually give their English opponents a close game.

That belief was dispelled within the first quarter though, as Durham then proceeded to go on a 23-0 run and finish the quarter 45-8 ahead.

Whilst the remaining three quarters of the game were not as bad as the first had been, St Andrews were clearly second best throughout. Durham were clearly better from a technique standpoint but the East Neuk side were guilty of giving their opponents too much respect and not closing down them effectively, which would definitely have reduced Durham’s eventual margin of victory.

The first half of the game finished 70-17 in favour of Durham and whilst St Andrews opened the scoring in the third quarter, Durham then scored 21 unanswered points before eventually rounding out the quarter with a score of 100-25.

The final quarter was the best of the game for St Andrews, with the team scoring thirteen points but again they were outclassed and outscored by Durham, who eventually walked away victorious, 127-38.

The men’s team face two away trips to finish off the calendar year, travelling to Edinburgh Napier next week before rounding the year off with a visit to Robert Gordon. Meanwhile, the women face Newcastle next week before trips to Edinburgh, which is a winnable fixture, and Northumbria wrap up their BUCS commitments for 2016.

