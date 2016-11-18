Review: The Effect

I don’t have the words to describe what I just saw. I don’t know whether I watched a romantic comedy about a couple who met in a drug trial, or whether I watched a harrowing drama about the effects of depression, and how it can affect the lives of the sufferer and those around them. I guess, to an extent, that’s what made it so good. The Effect is a play about a lot of things, but more than anything it’s about us, and what makes us who we are. It’s about how we process and handle our emotions, and about feeling in and out of control of ourselves. While I may not know how to describe the play exactly, I can say this: director Louis Catliff and his team have created something absolutely breathtaking.

I need to start by talking about the play’s design, because The Effect is as tied to its aesthetic as it is to its story. The design that Catliff and his team went for was stark and, to risk forcing the point, clinical. White floor, white wall, and a set of 5 white boxes which served as everything from chairs to beds to the walls of a crumbling asylum adorned the Barron, creating a sense of emptiness onstage. This, in combination with the amazing tech, built this cold, scientific world out of the space. While in many other plays this would be a travesty, it created a sense of isolation for the audience in scenes where it was needed, and it forced the actors fill the space with their own performances, which they did to an extraordinary effect.

I cannot talk about the performances without first talking about Oli Savage’s tremendous performance as Tristan. Savage brought depth, emotion, and an absolutely brilliant command of physicality to a role which could have easily sunk into melodrama. You could feel the peaks and valleys of a man grappling with the possibility that he may not understand himself and his own emotions. Valentine Moscovici’s performance as Dr James also demands recognition. Playing a character suffering from depression is intensely difficult, and Moscovici absolutely knocked it out of the park. From the moment that she started speaking, you could notice that something wasn’t quite right about Dr James, and as the play reached its emotional climax, you could feel her emotions in every word she said and every movement she made. This, from someone I’ve never seen on the St Andrews stage before, is something which deserves immense recognition. Jen Grace and Ebe Bamgboye were equally fantastic in their performances as Toby and Connie, but these two absolutely drove the play, and deserve enormous recognition.

Finally, I need to acknowledge on the tech, because this play, like much of Lucy Prebble’s work, depends on tech to build a sense of spectacle. From this perspective, Catliff’s production did not disappoint. The music choice was phenomenal. From thumping bass lines to open the play to a softer song to cap off the play’s emotional finale, the song choice perfectly encapsulated every scene surrounding it. This tied in with the lighting to create a rich stage space out of what could otherwise have been very sparse. Most impressive, though, were the projections. These incorporated not only multiple projections of medical charts, dosage numbers and brain scans, but also films of the actors themselves, which helped underscore essential emotional moments in the play, specifically the climax.

Was this production perfect? No. I found minor foibles in various aspects of the play, but did they make this show any less phenomenal? Absolutely not.

5 stars