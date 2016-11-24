Recent closure of Q Bar-Be-Que a mystery

Passersby on Greyfriars Garden, between Market and North Street, will note the conspicuously dark storefront of Q Bar-Be-Que, formerly a barbecue eatery.

The Saint has attempted to establish the cause of the closure, which it cannot do definitively. Here’s what we know:

Firstly, we know that the owner, Mr Iain Marr, 40, of Anstruther, was missing for a time in late September and early October of this year. His disappearance on the 28th of September, which became the subject of media coverage in Britain as well as Ireland, resulted in an appeal to the public by police for any information on his whereabouts. He resurfaced on the third of October, apparently presenting himself to authorities.

Inquiries made to Police Scotland by the Saint about the nature of Mr Marr’s disappearance were denied on grounds of confidentiality.

We have also established that the restaurant closed shortly thereafter, by evidence of a three-starred review on the fifth of the month on the eatery’s TripAdvisor page by user Chuffa_10. The review noted that customers were told that the restaurant would be closing later that week. The restaurant was by then only taking cash, and was running short of basic goods.

The Saint cannot independently confirm the date of closure.

A handwritten cardboard sign in the dark window of the now-vacant storefront indicates that the restaurant is closed “due to unforeseen circumstances” and “till [sic] further notice.”

It would seem, however, that the restaurant is unlikely to reopen. The restaurant’s social media pages, with the exception of Instagram, have all been deactivated as of mid-November.

Additionally, a post made on the fifth of November on Mr Marr’s personal Twitter page indicates that the restaurant is closed for good:

“So utterly saddened that @QBBQStandrews is now closed forever. Thank you everyone that made the memories, I truly cannot thank you enough.”

Mr Marr has declined to comment on the circumstances of the closure, arguing that the reasons behind the decision to close his restaurant are “not any of your [the writer’s], or anyone else’s business.” As such, rumors surrounding the closing can not be substantiated at this time.

Q Bar-Be-Que, which opened in July of last year, was generally well-reviewed, garnering an average rating of four and a half stars out of five on the travel site TripAdvisor.

The restaurant’s website, which as of writing is still active, describes the eatery as a “neighborhood restaurant” that “takes real pride in being local on all fronts.”