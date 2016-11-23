Proust Questionnaire: Paul Egan

Economics lecturer Paul Egan talks about his illustrious swimming career, his hatred of selfie sticks, and Chinese economics.
November 23, 2016 7:00 am 0 comments
Paul Egan

Illustration: Lauren Holmes

The Saint: What is your idea of perfect happiness? 

Paul Egan: Lying on the grass back home in Ireland on a summer’s evening with the sun on my face.

TS: What is your current state of mind?

PE: Nervous and slightly embarrassed.

TS: Which talent would you most like to have?

PE: Juggling.

TS: What do you consider your greatest achievement?

PE: That’s an easy one: three golds and one silver at the Tralee Christian Brothers School’s under-12 swimming gala (May 1998).

TS: What is the quality you most like in a professor?

PE: Someone that is approachable.

TS: What is the quality you most like in a student?

PE: Conscientious.

TS: Who was your favourite teacher/professor and why?

PE: Professor Alan Ahearne.  Loved his lectures on China and current account imbalances.

TS: What are you currently researching?

PE: State-owned enterprises and inflation in China.

TS: Which person in your field do you most admire?

PE: Joeseph Stiglitz.

TS: What inspired you to pursue your current career? 

PE: Studying macroeconomics at the start of the financial crisis as an undergrad was fascinating.

TS: When did you know what you wanted to do in life?

PE: Ask again in 20 years.

TS: What has been your favourite experience as a lecturer? 

PE: There are many, but [I] always enjoy helping a struggling student to understand and become comfortable with a concept.

TS: What has been your most challenging experience as a lecturer?

PE: When a student asks a question in a large lecture hall and you don’t know the answer –– there is nowhere to hide.

TS: If you could not work in your current field, what would you do instead?

PE: As an undergrad, I wanted to become a trader, but don’t think I have the nerve for it.

TS: If you could fix one problem in the world, what would it be?

PE: Serious: inequality.  Frivolous: ban selfie sticks

TS: What is the best piece of advice anyone has given you?

PE: Never thatch a roof on a windy day.

TS: What is your motto? 

PE: Always try your best.

TS: Where is your favourite place to travel?

PE: Asia. I have been a few times but want to go again.

TS: What are you currently reading?

PE: The Silk Roads: A New History of The World (Peter Frankopan 2015).

TS: What book should everybody read at least once?

PE: Keane – The Autobiography (Roy Keane & Eamon Dunphy 2002). You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll get angry. It has everything!  The chapter on the missing skips of training gear is life changing.

Paul Egan

Photo: Mika Schmeling


Related posts:

Share this article


Related posts:

What do you think?

More from The Saint

  • Proust Questionnaire: Paul Egan

    Proust Questionnaire: Paul Egan

    Illustration: Lauren Holmes The Saint: What is your idea of perfect happiness?  Paul Egan: Lying on the grass back home in Ireland on a summer’s evening with the sun on my face. TS: What is your current state of mind? PE: Nervous and slightly embarrassed. TS: Which talent would you most like to have? PE:...

    Read more →
  • Nobel Ball: another dynamite night

    Nobel Ball: another dynamite night

    Nobel Ball, which is named for the Swedish inventor of dynamite, characterises itself as an utterly explosive evening. The event takes place annually in a close quarter environment, eliminating the rambunctious crowds that typically permeate Kinkell Byre and Lower College Lawn. Rarely do more than...

    Read more →
  • The last-minute holiday guide

    The last-minute holiday guide

    Photo: Wikimedia Commons Exams are beginning to creep up on us, and with them comes the temptation to book an impromptu Christmas holiday. This is an ideal time to give in to your wanderlust, as the prospect of a trip after exams makes revision slightly more bearable. With Christmas approaching and...

    Read more →
  • Sports Centre redevelopment continues with opening of new gym

    Sports Centre redevelopment continues with opening of new gym

    Photo: Harry Gunning Phase two of the University Sports Centre’s £14 million redevelopment project made a major step towards completion  with the opening of a new gym last week. The gym was initially scheduled to open in September, but structural issues within the Sports Centre pushed the anticipated...

    Read more →
  • The return of Fine Wine and Cheese Society

    The return of Fine Wine and Cheese Society

    Honouring a tradition that dates back to the days of Ancient Greece, the Fine Wine and Cheese Society has long played a crucial role in the University’s social scene. In addition to a slew of solo events, the society has partnered with the Global Investment Group, the St Andrews Africa Summit,...

    Read more →