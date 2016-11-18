Mallzee: the ‘Tinder for fashion’

Struggling to find something to shake up your wardrobe? Mallzee will help you get there.

Let me paint you a picture: it is 2 weeks before one of the many charity fashion shows, seasonal balls, a rogue night out or an intense library date and you’re struggling to find the perfect outfit. Given our location, it is difficult to buy an item of clothing in St Andrews. The lack of clothing stores make it immensely harder to do last minute outfit shopping, and who has the time to go to Dundee? So what do we go for? Usually we go for online stores that do home delivery, but lets be realistic here… searching for clothes from individual stores is a bit of a hassle. The question is, what is the solution to shopping in St Andrews? The solution comes in the form of a free app: Mallzee.

Mallzee is the original ‘tinder for fashion’, allowing users to browse and buy from over 150 high-street brands. It is the most downloaded non-retailer shopping app in the UK.

You can filter through the categories including, clothing item/accessory, price, colour, brands, and the app will present you with a list that you ‘swipe’ on one item at a time. Swipe right if you like and swipe left if you don’t. When you ‘like’ a product, they are saved to a separate feed and you will be alerted when the products are dropped in price. Mallzee also displays different feeds on the homepage, examples include ‘The Hot List’, ‘Trend’, ‘What to Wear’, ‘Get the Look’, ‘Blogger Picks’ and many many more. This makes online shopping efficient and entertaining.

The app was first launched in Europe in September 2013 and has grown to a worldwide user base with 125,000+ monthly active users. You should become one of these active users and find your perfect outfit!

