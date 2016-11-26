John Burnet residents in “sofa protest”

“The second floor is our safe space, our bastion of banter.”
November 26, 2016 2:18 pm 0 comments

John Burnett

Members of John Burnet Hall (JBH) gathered on Saturday 12 November for a “vigil for the 1st floor sofa.” The event aimed to put pressure on the wardens of JBH to put a sofa in place on the 2nd floor corridor.

Residents of the “main hall” argue that there is not yet a social area where they can chat and meet – so they are forced to socialise and pre sitting down on the corridor.

One of the attendees of the vigil, Nathan Jones, confirmed to The Saint that the event was “not a success” and they do not believe that their campaigning will have any impact on gaining a potential sofa in the future. The dangers of not having a sofa on the second floor, he states, are that it will descend into “a community of alcoholism and overeating.”

Mr Jones argues that this lack of success was due to restrictions placed on the campaign, without candles or other flammable items the vigil was deemed a night “as usual.”

Caelan Mitchell-Bennett, one of the proponents of the sofa, spoke to The Saint concerning the overall purpose of the movement.

He said, “The second floor is our safe space, our bastion of banter. And since so many of us do this, it seems logical that we should have a couch. Without a couch the area is not official, it’s not recognised. JBH inhabitants, we tortured souls, we seat-less sitters, have just as much of a right to reclineation as all others.

“Until the second floor is granted soft respite, until secondnd floor is included in efforts of cushioned amenity, we shall not rest.”

In addition, a protest against the vigil was also proposed; however, this did not gain enough traction with members of JBH to go further than its original organisation. Mr Mitchell-Bennett also organised a Change.org petition for the installation of the sofa. This petition was not as successful as hoped and reached 40 supporters.

The Saint contacted the wardens of JBH for comment, but they declined to respond. It is understood that no current action is being taken regarding this protest.


