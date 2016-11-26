It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, ev’rywhere you go…

The countdown to Christmas has well and truly begun, and it is time to embrace all Christmassy things once more. In fact, the Christmas hype began months ago with Selfridges opening its festive shop with 50,000 decorations on Oxford Street on 1 August. Mince pies are on sale, and Starbucks Christmas drinks are back again served in festive red cups which can be seen dotted around the streets of St Andrews. Mittened hands clutch these drinks (most often gingerbread lattes and fudge hot chocolates) as they peruse the shop windows looking for presents for friends and family: the ultimate form of procrastination with revision week looming. The sound of Christmas carols is creeping into shops, streets and homes, and Christmas jumpers (both tasteful and tacky) are reemerging. Decorations have already sprung up along Market Street, and it is not long until fir trees laden with baubles and fairy lights will adorn our homes. It is just days until the Christmas light switch-on, and next week advent calendars will be opened for the first time to reveal a small square of chocolate which brings a disproportionate amount of joy. Evenings are spent wrapped up in blankets as the temperature drops, and toasty homes are a luxury which, as students, we cannot afford. And yet we still dream of snow, since after all what is more magical than a white Christmas? Indeed, our senses are truly aroused with the sights, smells and sounds of Christmas, with under 30 to go from when you read this article.

The clash between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump for the US presidency may have ended, but Britain now witnesses another fiercely fought contest: the battle of the Christmas adverts. These adverts can be controversial and divisive to say the least, and certainly can make or break the cold winter’s evenings spent watching Christmas films on repeat with the enforced advert breaks. So, what is the best Christmas ad this year?

Since its inauguration in 2007 the nation has, year after year, fallen in love with the John Lewis Christmas advert with ‘The Man on the Moon’, ‘Monty the Penguin’ and ‘The Bear and the Hare’ being just a handful of favourites. These magical adverts have combined heartwarming stories with emotive music and loveable characters to entrance viewers both young and old. To say that this year’s offering of ‘Buster the Dog’ is a disappointment would be a gross understatement. The advert tells the story of a little girl called Bridget who loves to bounce and so her parents decide to buy her a trampoline for Christmas, which is also enjoyed by the foxes, a badger, and finally Buster her pet dog. It is this storyline which fails to excite — John Lewis have tried to present us with a joyful advert which is not characterised by the typically difficult emotional journey of previous years which captured the hearts of Britain. Needless to say that I am not jumping for joy like Buster the dog in the reaction to the advert which went viral on Facebook, nor will I be downloading the Snapchat filter featuring Buster since that would be to endorse an advert which quite frankly is not up to the standard of years gone by.

That said, the John Lewis advert is far better than that produced by Tesco this year entitled ‘Bring it On’. Tesco’s creation features a lady in the supermarket thinking through what she will need for Christmas in what is, quite frankly, a fairly irritating voice. Yet it is its attempt at humour which makes it cringeworthy — why would Britain want to know about Uncle Gethin’s twerking to work off all the shortbread he ate? Verdict: don’t try to be ‘young and fun’ Tesco, it definitely would not score a resounding ‘SEVEN!’ from Len Goodman, but rather a fair ‘THREE’ from Craig Revel Horwood.

Fortunately, there are some adverts which have been more of a success this year. The best advert produced by Sainsbury’s in the past few years was in 2014 which depicted the moment when German and British soldiers emerged from trenches to exchange gifts and play football with the tagline ‘Christmas is for sharing’. Whilst some critics denounced the advert as being disrespectful, it was, in my opinion, a resounding celebration of a unique moment in history which was presented in a heartfelt manner and evoked an unparalleled sense of faith in humanity. This year’s offering does not quite reach this height of success because of its style as a stop-frame animation advert. However, the sentiment and narrative of Dave the hard-working and devoted father who realises that the greatest gift he can give is his time is perfect. Coupled with the fact that the supermarket are supporting Great Ormond Street and aiming to reunite families of unwell children for Christmas, it can be awarded a respectable silver medal in the contest for the best Christmas ad second only to the advert produced by Waitrose. Waitrose’s advert combines fantastic cinematography and a heartwarming theme of ‘home for Christmas’. The advert focuses upon a robin’s journey home to Britain awaited by a young girl. This certainly struck a chord with me since, as students, being reconnected with our families is surely one of the best and most anticipated parts of the Christmas season. Sure it’s Christmas, once a-more.

The views expressed in Viewpoint do not represent the views of The Saint, but are individual opinions.