Is Gareth Southgate the right man for England?

With Gareth Southgate’s appointment as England manager looking more imminent by the day, Andrew Williams considers whether the former Middlesbrough boss is the right man for England.

It started with the realisation of Leicester’s most far-fetched fantasy, then the unpredicted Brexit came to fruition, Portugal upset the odds to be crowned European Champions and America elected Donald Trump. If nothing else, 2016 has been tumultuous. How much of a seismic shift this year represents is to be debated in the coming months and years but one thing is for certain, as a Nobel Prize winner put it, ‘the times, they are a’ changing’.

The same has been true for the England team. Within the past 12 months they have beaten France and Germany, showing glimpses of what they are capable of. Yet they were also beaten by Iceland and a flagging Netherlands side. That Iceland defeat ultimately led to the demise of Roy Hodgson. Sam Allardyce came and went with the flash of a camera and some unsavoury behaviour. So now, Gareth Southgate is at the helm.

Despite proclaiming his unsuitability for the role after Hodgson’s departure, the relatively inexperienced establishment man has the job. Well, at the time of writing it isn’t official but it would seem to be only a matter of time. With this in mind, it would seem to be a frivolous use of time to discuss whether or not he deserves the job. A chequered three-year stint at Middlesbrough that included a 12th place finish in 2007 and relegation in 2009 does not exactly get the juices flowing. Nor does it command respect from the players. Three years as manager of the Under 21 team culminated in a thoroughly uninspiring performance at the 2015 European Championships. Finishing bottom of group B with a solitary win is reminiscent of the older age group.

Yet, despite this we have to trust him. There is a dearth of alternative options.

It may not be all doom and gloom, however. That he has a mediocre record is not open to debate but the FA and England are hoping he will offer something far less tangible. In fitting with the theme of 2016, they are hoping for change. His win percentage with the Under-21’s sits at well over 70 per cent and he did taste success in the summer’s prestigious Toulon Tournament.

A change in style and attitude is a start. A change in results and performances at international tournaments is a must. If he is able to implement a high-pressing, high-energy, sophisticated style of football the FA are hoping for, Southgate will be success. He has, at his disposal, a whole array of players who follow such instructions week in, week out. Under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino respectively, Adam Lallana, Jordan Henderson, Kyle Walker, Danny Rose, Eric Dier, Dele Alli and Harry Kane are all becoming adept at learning when to press the ball.

When asked before the Spain game why Lallana is playing in the number-ten role behind the striker, Southgate’s reply was illuminating. “He is a real leader in how we want to press.” It shows, for once, that players are being picked for their suitability to a role. Not because of their name. The change is refreshing.

Trust is another issue. John Stones seems to be the subject of much discussion but Southgate wants us to trust the most technically astute defender produced on these shores since Rio Ferdinand. If, as the FA’s England DNA project suggests, England have to start playing a more possession-based game then that need to starts from the back. Stones is comfortably the most adept at implementing this style however he is only young and will make mistakes. Southgate wants him to learn when to take such risks to add another dimension to England’s forward play. Southgate doesn’t want to stifle Stones’ undoubted quality. He wants England to have their own Gerard Pique.

There is a hope that the trust between manager and players will be mutual. As the previous manager of the younger age-group, Southgate will have worked with some of the players before, notably Marcus Rashford. The progression between the age groups will thus be more natural. That in itself is a stated aim of the England DNA project as the FA looks to replicate the success of the Spanish national side by putting players at ease in each other’s company. Both on the pitch and off it during time away at tournaments.

If his inexperience had been nagging away at Southgate then he only had to look across at his counterpart in the Spanish dugout, Julen Lopetegui, for a bit of reassurance. The Spaniard didn’t have a glittering managerial career at Porto but has managed the National U19, U20 and U21 team and that is why he has been entrusted with continuing the legacy of the most highly decorated national team in years.

However, we need to be realistic. Fundamentally, this is the same group of players who are more fragile than a glass vase on a tightrope. The number of truly world class talents within the team is at very best two. In reality no one is world class. Many of them are undergoing a football education but they are not in the same league in terms of game understanding as their counterparts on the continent. The media will continue to mercilessly dissect every facet of the team. The domestic pressure is not going anywhere. There is no winter break so burnout will still be an issue when we get to Russia 2018. The problems are too deep-rooted and severe to be swiftly resolved by a man of the establishment.

We cannot be ridiculous here. Southgate is not going to win England the World Cup. The times may be a’ changing but they’re not changing that quickly. The real question facing the new manager is whether or not he can implement any change at all. If in three years are England are playing a more sophisticated style of football, then his job would have been a success. Only then, will the times have definitely changed.

Have your say. Tweet us @saint_sport.