Handball makes stellar progress

With superior facilities and coaching staff, an away fixture at Dundee was a challenging start for the St Andrews Handball Club. The Ladies’ team began the proceedings, unfortunately losing 23-6 to a well-organized Dundee side. Despite the loss, there were certainly positives to be taken. This was the first ever game for the Ladies’ handball team, and with many players new to the sport, this was a very respectable first outing. Anouk Borst provided particular excitement, stunning the Dundee defense by scoring within two minutes. The Men’s team recorded a dominant 23-16 win over their bitter rivals. The team proved that they are a quality act and a team to beat in this season’s league. Goalkeeper Chad Seitz had a stellar performance, frustrating Dundee who struggled to score. Oliver Lynard was in tantalizing form, scoring seven goals from the left side. To make matters sweeter, the Dundee goalkeeper, a former committee member of the St Andrews Handball Club, was heartbroken that he had fallen to defeat by his former side. The team has developed into a very promising contingent and they can take huge confidence in beating an established and talented opponent.

Having only been founded three years ago, an impressive first outing shows that the Club is thriving. The club prides itself on its inclusive yet competitive approach. Training occurs three times a week on Saturdays and Sundays. All training sessions are mixed and all members are welcomed. Courtney Dane, the current Women’s captain, only began the sport this year and is now the captain of an exciting new team. Courtney stressed that, ‘if there is someone looking for welcoming people and a sport that, for the most part, doesn’t put a lot of pressure on you, this is the sport for you’. Handball is the perfect sport for all-round sportsmen and women who are looking to try something new. It’s fast paced, technical and most importantly great fun. The AU subscription is a very affordable £20, which covers training, equipment, and heavily subsidized travel.

It is not only the on-court performances that are thriving within the club, the social element is also flourishing. Sports club socials are fundamental to any club’s identity. Whilst clubs such as the hockey pride themselves on being the best boozers, and football proving week in week out that there are the worst, the handball club social provides an inclusive atmosphere with an entertaining group of people. The club’s current social secretary is a Swedish DJ, which always ensures a great night. Socials occur at people’s houses and are usually every fortnight. With a relaxed atmosphere that includes everyone and consistent bangers from the social secretary himself, a handball social is an event that guarantees a great night.

It is clearly an exciting time to be a member of the St Handball Club. With competitive SSS fixtures across Scotland, the club look to extend the progress that they have made this season. Both teams are growing in confidence and it will be exciting to see their progression over the rest of the season. Duncan Whitfield has also announced that the club will host a beach handball tournament again next semester. The event was incredibly successful last year and attracts teams from across Scotland to Fife. It is a terrific event and a chance for members to test themselves against some of the best teams in the country. The club is growing and is always looking to welcome new members into the club. If you are sportsman or woman and are looking for a club that is inclusive yet competitive, then the St Andrews Handball Club is the one for you!

