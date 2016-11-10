Gender neutral bathrooms formally introduced in the Union

Following a decision by the Students’ Association earlier this year, gender neutral bathrooms are now being formally introduced to the St Andrews Student Union .

Disabled toilets have been converted into gender neutral, disabled, and invisible illness facilities.

Lewis Wood, the Association LGBT+ Officer, welcomed the introduction of the facilities and told The Saint that, “Gender neutral bathrooms are something that every progressive institution should possess. When a transgender or gender non-conforming individual is forced to use a bathroom that does not align with their gender identity, it can cause high levels of emotional and psychological distress.

“These individuals are part of an ongoing struggle against oppression, and gendered bathrooms represent the societal rejection of their right to gender identify.

“It’s a horrible experience for so many transgender individuals, and one that is so easily solved.”

Commenting on the decision to develop disabled toilets in the Union, Mr Wood said “By turning single-stall bathrooms into gender neutral bathrooms, this problem is rectified, and the Association’s building becomes a space where trans and gender non-conforming individuals feel that they are accepted, welcome, and given the respect that they deserve.