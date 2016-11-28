Five ways to celebrate the festive season with friends

It is that time of the year again in St Andrews. No, not Raisin Weekend, and not the May Dip. The holiday season has finally arrived. As the stress of exams increases its burden on students’ shoulders, preparations for the holidays brings a welcome relief from studying. Detailed below is a list of activities that will be sure to awaken the inner Cindy Lou Who in you.

1) Secret Santa

Secret Santa, or any gift exchange game, is a failsafe way to get you and your friends into the holiday spirit. Make sure to set an appropriate price limit to ensure that any resident Prince Williams in your flat will not go overboard. Of course, if Secret Santa is too tame for you then White Elephant—Secret Santa’s gift-stealing cousin, is always available as an option to spice things up. The rules of White Elephant are simple. Participants gather around the pile of gifts under the tree, and take turns choosing to either open a gift or steal a gift that someone had chosen in the previous round. The game is over when all the presents have been opened and everyone is in possession of one gift.

2) Holiday shopping

The stress of purchasing gifts for everyone from your mother to your best friend’s siblings can take a toll on a struggling university student’s wallet. Edinburgh New Town shops and Overgate in Dundee provide a wide range of choices, but for those who find the northbound or southbound trip to more diverse shopping centres out of grasp due to time or budget limits, there are alternative options. St Andrews has a somewhat limited range of potential Christmas gifts. Therefore, for those who like to be creative with their gift-giving tactics ordering online in advance, even just a few days before Christmas is a great solution (and it was in this moment when St Andrews’ students raised their arms to the sky in celebration of free Amazon Prime for 6 months). If you decide to take the online shopping route, and assuming many presents will be given to family and friends in different cities or countries, get your mailing list sorted out early so that you aren’t rummaging around for lost addresses at the last minute.

If you can’t make a trip to Edinburgh and you are not the online-ordering type, St Andrews is not completely hopeless when it comes to Christmas shopping. If you have a non-Scottish family abroad who would enjoy some Scottish tweed or knitwear, Edinburgh Woollen Mill on Market Street might be the place to go. If you are willing to raise your price bar a little bit higher, Alpaca Links holds a variety of soft, cosy accessories and decorations all made from real alpaca wool. On the other hand, if your budget simply just refuses to allow anything above £20, you can never go wrong with a charity shop like Barnardo’s or Save the Children, where you are sure to find quirky, creative gifts for an unbeatable deal. Additionally, Little Birds Christmas market will be held on 18 December at The Vic where you can find original, handmade and vintage gifts for that person in your life who makes decorations out of pinecones and watches New Girl religiously

3) Flat decorating

Is it truly Christmas if your flat is not decked out front-to-back with baubles, wreaths, lights and advent calendars? The answer is no. Giving your home as much Yuletide cheer as possible is an essential component of holiday preparation. The first order of business is to purchase a Christmas tree, which would perhaps be most convenient if done online (American expats will be disappointed to find that Christmas tree farms are not readily at their disposal over here).

A unique and personalised touch that you can add to your flat is using polaroid photos as baubles. The Instax Mini 8 polaroid camera is all the rage at the moment, and the miniature photos that it produces work fantastically on a Christmas tree, or even simply as wall decorations. Buy some film and have a Christmas-themed photoshoot with your friends or flatmates. Don a pair of reindeer ears, a Santa hat, or the ugliest Christmas sweater you can dig out of your wardrobe, and snap away.

Another fun way of personalising Christmas decorations is to attend one of the CraftSoc meetings, which are held every Thursday. If homemade is your forte and store-bought décor will not do it for you, making your own with the guidance of a St Andrews sponsored society is sure to be plenty of entertainment, and the gratification you get from putting up a decoration you made yourself is bound to be worth it.

4) Christmas baking

No doubt one of the strongest elements of most people’s Christmas memories at home is the aroma of holiday sweets and spices wafting through the oven door and winding its way around the house, embodying all that the holiday season stands for. When celebrating Christmas here in St Andrews, it is of the utmost importance to mimic that homely atmosphere through baked goods. Not only will baking make your kitchen smell delicious, but you can also can also wrap up your cakes and breads in foil, tissue paper, or cellophane, spruce them up with a festive ribbon, and give them to a friend as a gift.

Try keeping a written baking plan so that you are able to budget the cost of ingredients, know exactly which ingredients to buy and how much of each one so that only one trip to the store is necessary. Order ingredients and spices that you cannot find at Tesco or Sainsbury’s online.

In regards to holiday recipes, traditional is the way to go. Ask your grandmother for that age-old family recipe to try in your term-time kitchen—and remember to make sure you have tried the recipe once before the day that you have to hand over the finished product to the lucky (or unlucky) recipient.

A great way to integrate several family traditions at once would be to create a “Holiday Cookbook” for your flat detailing each flatmate’s favourite recipes, that everyone would like to try, as well as a compilation of hand-me-down recipes from each person’s family. Creating a customised cookbook that you can use each Christmas season is a creative way to incorporate an assorted blend of recipes from the different cultures and lifestyles that you and your friends hail from, and will also guarantee that your baking assortment will not be generic. It is also a means you can start your very own St Andrews holiday tradition while you are away from home.

5) Sing carols

Dark blue starry skies, the dim yellow lighting of lanterns against a snowy backdrop, bright red doors adorned with wreaths and holly, and a chorus of comforting voices singing all the Christmas classics that you hear on the radio. No Christmas is complete without a good carolling session. Luckily enough, St Andrews caters for all your carolling needs. Various carol services are held throughout December at churches and chapels around St Andrews. Start off at the beginning of the month at St Leonard’s Chapel, which is holding a carol service on Saturday 3 December, including nine carolling lessons if you are in dire need of dusting off your long-dormant vocal chords after 11 months of disuse. The University Carol Service will be performing traditional carols Saturday 10 December at 8pm at the Holy Trinity Church, and the Alumni Carol Service will be performing as well on Thursday 15 December at St Salvator’s Chapel, featuring music from the Renaissance Singers. Lastly, for students who will be here in town during the week of Christmas itself, St Leonard’s Chapel will be holding Carols by Candlelight on Saturday 24 December at 2 pm and 4 pm as darkness falls.