Finding flatmates 101: The do’s and dont’s of who you should live with

However, unless you too are a wild party animal, this option should be approached with some caution. You will never get any sleep. Ever. There will always be flat parties and people in your kitchen, who you will only realise are there when you slouch in wearing your grungy pyjamas and oversized jumper, clutching all the mugs you’ve hoarded on your way to make toast at 11pm. Upon which you promptly try and slouch right back out, but can’t open the door because your hands are full of dirty mugs (this embarrassment ends only when an immaculately dressed acquaintance finally lets you through and you flee back to your lair of laundry and stolen crockery).

There is also the risk that you will constantly get woken up in the middle of the night. This might be funny a couple of times (let’s face it, drunk people are usually funny), but it gets old pretty quickly. There is also the very real risk that they might drunkenly come back in the middle of the night and pee on your floor as you sleep. You have been warned.

Advice:

If you do end up with a party flatmate, never fear. Set some boundaries – but take care not to be overbearing, bossy or controlling. Ask them to respect you by trying not to make noise when they come in, informing you of parties in your kitchen, and generally trying to keep volume levels low past midnight. However, in return remember to respect them as well. It’s their house too, and both of you will have to compromise.

2. Significant Other

This really does depend on how long you’ve been going out for, so for simplicity I’m going to aim this at new couples who have met at university. Guys – you might love each other now, but trust me, if you live together, you will most probably hate your partner and everything they stand for. You will hate the way they breathe. You’ll hate the fact they drink so much milk (seriously though). You’ll grow to hate the sight of their toothbrush and how they can never ever seem to put it inside the little mug you brought expressly for the purpose of storing toothbrushes. Also, on a practical and cynical note, things will get awkward if you break up. Very awkward. This awkwardness isn’t alleviated if you live with other people; living in the same space as someone who you are no longer romantically involved with is painful and uncomfortable for both parties, and is a situation just best avoided.