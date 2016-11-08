Devil’s Advocate: Is this shambles of an election the result of the system or the public?

SYSTEM

Ever heard of the expression “which arm would you rather have cut off?”?

My left, in case you were wondering, but I wouldn’t get the saw out and start hacking away just because I fancied a change. There would have to be a serious medical problem with my limbs to create a scenario in which my only solution was amputation. This is the conundrum that faces every American registered to vote on 8 November; they face a ballot paper which contains perhaps the toughest and most controversial choice in modern political history. But it is not the fault of the public that events have turned out this way, but the fault of the election system.

Indeed, the questionable process by which Trump and Clinton came to appear on the ballot paper in the first place is perhaps the most infuriating part of the system for many voters. Candidates were chosen in the primaries by the 18% of the American public who are delegates of the Republican and Democratic parties. However, according to a recent BBC news article, only half of these voters chose either Trump or Clinton, since there was a wide choice of nominees for both parties (if you recall, Trump seemed to have a spat with almost every single one of his fellow nominees). So, half the support of the 18% that actually voted in the primaries wasn’t even for Trump or Clinton, and once the candidacies were confirmed, a large range of political viewpoints were then no longer represented. The result of this? The two people running for the most powerful office in the world are strongly disliked by a large cross-section of the American voters who have the power to elect them. But apparently, this is the most ‘democratic’ way of choosing candidates, so the American public are left with a grim outlook on election day.

Now you could argue all day long that the only reason Trump is within touching distance of the oval office is because people are too easily swept along in his rhetoric. But you can’t blame the public for supporting someone who’s been a TV personality for decades, and the reality is that if the system weren’t so unrepresentative to begin with then he may not have got anywhere near as far as he has.

The presidential debates are also a large part of the system by which the new leader is chosen. In this election, however, the term ‘debate’ doesn’t even come close to describing such events. One might have thought, given the unique selection of candidates, that the debates would be a great chance to see who would make the best president, and for voters to make up their minds. But no. The debates were not insightful, thought-provoking, or even mildly intelligent, they just consisted of Trump and Clinton engaging in petty verbal scraps to score points off one another.

This isn’t helped by some of the questions that were put to the candidates during the debates. Many of them were not concerned with the candidates’ policies but with previous controversies they were involved in. Examples include probes into Clinton’s emails scandal and putting Trump on the spot regarding his disparaging comments about women. I’m not denying that the shouting matches and name-calling which followed made for extremely entertaining television, and they usually ended up with someone admitting they’d done something wrong. Now that’s brilliant, but it’s a presidential debate, not the reunion special of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and none of this helps the public sitting at home who are still no closer to having a clue who to vote for. But the underlying issue here is that the system by which presidents are chosen is not about the best choice, it’s about who is the most popular, who has the most money, and ultimately who is the ‘least bad’ option. Now that’s a pitiful commentary in itself.

If I were an American, I know that I’d be pulling my hair out over this too. It’s actually quite embarrassing that such a great country has managed to facilitate such a hysterically poor and potentially disastrous election process. But none of this is the fault of hardworking American citizens who are now charged with choosing who they want to be the next president. I mean, if you hand someone a hammer and a length of string, it seems harsh to expect them to then build a multi-storey car park. As we’ve seen, a tiny minority were responsible for selection of the two candidates in a supposedly fair and publicly-endorsed battle for the presidency. However, this now means that regardless of the outcome, on 8 November many millions of Americans are going to feel bitterly disappointed. What this shows, sadly, is that until the system is fairer and more representative of the views of the public, the number of shambolic elections such as this one might only increase.

By Henry Ford

The 2016 Presidential election has been, by far, the most controversial election of our lifetimes. Facebook became the battleground for an ideological war fought between families and friends. Not only has 2016 ruined relationships, it has sowed a distrust of the ‘system’ on both sides. Whether analysing the Democratic or Republican races, this election fostered love of the outsider and suspicion of the politician.

From Bernie Sanders railing against money’s influence on politics to Donald Trump’s claims that the establishment will rig the election to keep him out of power, the ‘system’ has been under constant siege since May of 2015. In fact, many blame it for the current state of US politics and, more specifically, the chaos that has been the presidential race. The true cause, though, is the public.

Before analysing that, let’s delve into what people mean when they say they “don’t trust the system”? A Bernie Sanders supporter may express disdain for the Democratic primary process or the Electoral College. Trump fans loathe the Republican political establishment and mainstream media. Whatever it may be, the modern US political system is often blamed for anything and everything that goes wrong in America, especially this election.

What critics are ignorant of, whether wilfully or not, is that the institutions of American politics exist as protection against one thing: the public. The United States of America is not a true democracy. There are purposeful checks on the people’s power because the Founding Fathers did not trust the public to make well-informed, unemotional decisions. The Supreme Court is unelected so the people cannot directly decide how our Constitution is managed. Senatorial terms are six years long instead of two (like the House of Representatives) so that Congress does not succumb to the emotions of the day.

Indeed, the system failed to stop a demagogic and inexperienced leader from obtaining the Republican nomination and it prevented an honest agent of change from taking the Democratic mantle. However, the political system is not to blame for its failure. It tried its best. In the end it was overwhelmed by the will of the people, by the public.

Political cynics frequently lament that politicians and parties are no longer beholden to the desires of the public, that normal citizens can’t affect change with a vote. Having run political campaigns and worked in DC, I can confidently state that this notion is simply untrue. If only in election years (which, let’s face it, is pretty much every year in America), public opinion is a large influence on the actions and words of even the most powerful politician.

Take Donald Trump’s meteoric rise from lowly laughing stock to potent political phenomenon for example. The Republican establishment, certainly those who help control the much hated ‘system’, did not favour a Trump candidacy. They tried everything to derail the Trump Train, but it soon became clear that a post-Trump nomination of a more sensible candidate would lead to a mass defection of voters from the Republican party. Many Republicans were forced to abandon their pride and attach themselves to Trump in order to win their gubernatorial, House, and Senate races. Paul Ryan, the Speaker of the House, has become infamous for endorsing a Trump presidency even though he constantly denounces the man himself.

The unwavering loyalty of Trump’s army of inexperienced, uneducated, and disenfranchised voters is a powerful component in this election and they know it. Trump supporters have held Republican candidates in down-ballot races (elections for the House, Senate, and other elected positions) hostage. A Trump spokeswoman even declared that Trump voters are willing to ignore Republican candidates who denounce Trump and sacrifice the party’s majorities in Congress.

What drove this partial implosion of the so-called Grand Old Party? Sure, external factors, like the large field of 17 candidates in the primaries, contributed. However, the majority of the chaos was caused by this mass rallying of the public behind America’s most hated candidate ever. Without popular support from droves of disenfranchised citizens throughout the nation, Donald Trump would have been cast aside as quickly as Bobby Jindal (if you don’t recognise the name, that’s exactly my point).

We have nobody to blame but ourselves for the disaster of an election cycle 2016 has been. While I’m confident (based on demographic trends) that most readers of this article did not contribute to the Trump fervour, we must not blame flawed systems for the public’s mistake.

One must ask themselves: if the system is to blame, why hasn’t this happened before? The answer is simple. It has happened before, but the system of American politics managed to relegate inexperienced, loud-mouthed candidates back to the political nether. In 2016, though, I find that the people’s ignorance-induced zeal was just too much for the system to handle. It crumbled because people finally realised that politicians would bend them and they took advantage of that.

By Jonathon Skavroneck

FINAL RESULTS

Of 264 votes overall: System 49%, 51% Public

