Darker Nights: the style of Concrete Catwalk’s latest event

Fashion editor, Emma Hollingsworth, reviews the style at Concrete Catwalk’s Darker Nights.

November 6, 2016 1:56 pm 0 comments

Concrete Catwalk brought the St Andrews social scene a unique event: Darker Nights. The event marked Concrete Catwalk’s second anniversary, while celebrating the transition from autumn to winter. The longer nights of winter marked by adjusting the clocks back inspired Darker Nights. Hosted at the Adamson, the event boasted a chic, nearly sultry, aesthetic. In contrast to Concrete Catwalk’s Spring 2016 event, White Out, this semester’s Darker Nights, featured a juxtaposition of elegant and edgy outfits in dark hues. Attendance represented a brilliant cross section of students, while the event’s surprise fashion show engaged the audience.

The little black dress, in an array of variations, made many appearances. Longer hemlines counteracted tighter fits. Some selections paralleled standard going out attire: ripped jeans, sheer blouses, daring spaghetti straps, leather skirts, ankle boots, and black Nikes. Pops of colour included dusty rose and teal. Over the knee suede boots and chokers were notably popular. Unique accessories included a white fur collar, pillbox purses, gently strung golden chains, printed silk scarves, and a pair of deep purple leather gloves. The most standout shoes proved to be a pair of reptile heeled sandals. Defined eye makeup paired with red lips, minimal rouge and voluminous hair finished most looks.

Taylor Almeraz

Photo: Taylor Almeraz

Gentlemen of the evening selected basics, including, black t-shirts, white button downs, and dark denim. Scarves, blazers, loads of leather, and scrumptious sweaters were common. A distinct gentleman of the evening wore a block printed turtle neck sweater, in burg, grey, and black with plaid trousers.

A distinctly stylish party-goer paired black high-waist, wide legged trousers with a simple black camisole. Stunning intricately cutout leather boots completed the look. Additionally rompers and playsuits were seen frequently. The most memorable jumpsuit had a lace over the shoulder bodice, the looser fit complemented the material’s natural flow; paired with heeled lace-up boots, the attendee embraced the occasion. Another notable jumpsuit selection mixed textures, but kept to all black. The attendee turned heads in a low cut romper, with a scalloped hemline and neckline; the rather noticeable underpinnings included a lace corset and thigh high stockings. An oversized corduroy button down coat, ankle-laced suede chunky heels, and a think choker completed the look. The most notable separates combination paired a very low cut chocker neck tank, in rich red velvet, with high waist coated dark denim.

Taylor Almeraz

Photo: Taylor Almeraz

The evening was the perfectly combined creativity of expression with style and enterprising innovation for the transformation of Concrete Catwalk. Director of Concrete Catwalk, Saaji Jamilah Jaffer stated, “we hope people enjoyed the showcase of winter furs provided to us by Rummage and that the atmosphere was great as the event brought together so many different people.” Cocktail in hand and conversation abound, Darker Nights proved Concrete Catwalk’s success in furthering its transition from photography and blogging.


