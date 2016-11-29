Christmas Ball makes our dreams come true

The hype that Christmas Ball generates would be the envy of any club promoter. Despite minimal pre-event publicity, the ball sold nearly 2,000 tickets in one minute in its first fully online sales. Demand was high, to say the least. Students complained of not receiving confirmation emails and of tickets vanishing from their baskets, as the Union’s site struggled under the weight of its sudden traffic. The Mermaids must be commended for their decision to conduct ticket sales online, particularly in the light of last year’s queuing controversy. Next year, the Union may wish to consider partnering with an established ticketing app (such as Fixr, used by Welly Ball 2016 and the Kate Kennedy Club’s May Ball) to perfect the process.

When guests arrived at Kinkell Byre this past Sunday, their expectations were fully aligned with the hype. Originally priced at £37, tickets had been resold for upwards of £80, a sign of the ball’s lofty status within St Andrews. The Mermaids themselves discouraged scalping, yet there was little they could do to affect the booming sellers’ market.

The fact remained that people, be they keen first years or desperate fourth years, consider Christmas Ball to be a “must-attend.” It is held with a reverence otherwise reserved for the aforementioned May Ball or the fashion shows (NB: The St Andrews Charity Fashion Show explicitly states that any ticket sold for above face value will be considered void).

This year’s theme was particularly alluring. The Nightmare Before Christmas united Halloween and Christmas, while remaining in line with the Mermaids’ annual goal of bringing a fictional world to life. Over the past three years, we have witnessed Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory, Narnia, and Harry Potter; but of all of these themes, Christmas Ball 2016 was the only one that literally had the Christmas spirit. For that reason, this past week’s ball was easily the most ‘Christmasy’ Christmas Ball of them all.

After the traditional chocolate fountain, bubbly reception, and a cappella performance (credit to The Accidentals and The Alley Cats) had been enjoyed, guests could witness the Mermaids’ transformative presence at Kinkell. As guests ventured deeper into the Byre, they experienced a Tim Burton-esque journey from Halloween to Christmas, beginning with painted renditions of the film’s characters and culminating in a classic Christmas tree standing in the outer marquee.

Here, guests could relax at one of the many round tables, whilst enjoying drinks from the bar and food from four vendors: the always amazing Blackhorn (now accessible to all of St Andrews, thanks to their recent partnership with Deliveroo); the Cheesy Toasty Shack, offering some tantalising grilled cheeses; Class Gift, with their signature themed baked goods; and Ludo & Lolo’s Crêperie, who served their mouth-watering parcels of Nutella and banana late into the night. Many an hour was spent dining in the marquee, to the point where the main room felt like an entirely separate event.

While the marquee was ‘DJed’ by a Christmas-themed playlist, Kinkell itself boasted a lengthy lineup, organised to evolve alongside the night. Bands JazzWorks, Pink Eye on Picture Day, and Black Sheep gradually boosted the energy level of the crowd as buses arrived and bar queues grew longer (special mention to an acoustic rock version of Eminem’s Without Me). By the time student DJ Charlotte Adams took to the decks, the venue was at capacity and the dancefloor was packed. On the heels of Ms Adams came headliner DJ Chris Stark, best known for his work on BBC Radio 1. He did not fail to deliver a slew of bangers; however, his habit of speaking over the music tended to give the dancing a stop/start sensation.

Overall, the music was excellent and the dancefloor never lacked for patrons. Guest Ogyen Verhagen enthused that the ball was easily “five stars out of five,” a sentiment echoed by many departing guests. Even as the venue emptied out from 1am onwards, Kinkell continued to pulsate with a heady, exhilarating vibe. Girls in ballgowns and boys in tuxes contributed to the momentous feeling that this was a night to remember – particularly as it might be our last collective night out before those early exam finishers return home.

Finally, we must look to logistics. Many balls find their failing here, as even the slightest hiccup at the finale can cast a dark shadow over the preceding hours. One fact that seems to be universally agreed upon is Christmas Ball’s logistical prowess. Buses departed from the Union at precisely the stated times, allowing the venue to fill at a gradual rate. At the night’s end, guests were ushered outside and onto the return buses, queueing for what felt like record low times. The buses bookended an equally organised night: The carefully structured venue allowed guests to alternate between dancing and relaxing, providing a much-needed social aspect as we bid farewell to many friends. From start to finish, the Christmas Ball committee pulled off one of the smoothest running Kinkell nights I’ve ever experienced.

All that said, I feel that a few opportunities were missed with regards to the theme: Last year’s “potion” cocktails were easily a standout of the night, transforming average drinks into walking photo ops. A similar tactic could have been utilised this year – a pumpkin cocktail, for example. In general, a heavier focus on the “nightmare” (cobwebs, spiders, skeletons) would have further contributed to the event’s already unique aesthetic.

But these quibbles are minor. While not worth a £40 markup, Christmas Ball certainly lived up to its reputation as a magical night. The Mermaids put on a show that will sustain us throughout revision; by the time memories of Sunday night have faded, it will hopefully be time for Christmas Ball 2017.