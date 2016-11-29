Christmas and the family unit

Christmas is essentially a nostalgic holiday – it celebrates a way of life that doesn’t really exist any more.

Once upon a time, in an agricultural society before the advent of capitalism, the family was the thing. It was the main unit for production, politics, religion, you name it. Cooking meals, taking care of children and gathering greens were all part of that highly localised industry. There was no distinction between private life and public life, because you worked where you lived. Sure, it was a lot of gruelling, thankless manual labour, but dammit, we did it as a family.

And then look at Christmas today: it’s all about spending time with family, cooking Christmas dinners, gratifying the kids, and harvesting timber (okay, more like buying a tree from a department store). The popularity of the farm-oriented nativity scene is partly due to Christian mythos, sure, but it’s also profoundly pastoral. It’s a return to an era when the labouring family was the central organising influence.

Then the Industrial Revolution came stomping in, and suddenly dad had to go to the factory to work while mum stayed home to rear her bratty children. Wage labour introduced, for the first time, a separation between private life and public life, between “home” and “work.” The family unit became less cohesive, socially and materially; they moved away from the community-oriented, parish-equipped villages and into urban centres where they could wallow in dissipated Dickensian malaise. The shining panoply of traditional Christian family values waned in influence as the market grew.

So you can appreciate the delicious irony of TV adverts promoting this pre-capitalist ideal of family and community. The Sainsbury’s commercial this year is a cutesy stop-motion production, accompanied by the dulcet tones of James Corden, about a dad who’s so busy with work he can’t find time to spend with his family – until he has the brilliant idea to clone himself. Unfortunately, its cheery, family-first message fell a bit flat when a Sainsbury’s employee pointed out on Twitter that the supermarket had him scheduled to work on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day.

It’s a hilarious but apt illustration of how contemporary Christmas works. The overarching message of the holiday is “engage in private life,” and this message is pushed first and foremost by the companies which compel people into public life. But this isn’t just an ironic contradiction – it’s part of a concentrated effort by these companies to enter into and thus capitalise on the family unit.

The importance of the Christmas advert for a company cannot be overstated. It is by far the most lucrative time of year, and the public reception of the ad campaign plays the biggest role in sales for these imperative months.

“If Christmas goes well, the year goes well,” noted James Murphy, chief executive of John Lewis’s ad agency Adam&EveDDB. “If it doesn’t, the year doesn’t.”

This year, UK advertisers are predicted to spend a record £5.6 billion on Christmas advertising, more than ever before. John Lewis estimates a sales increase of over 35 per cent because of their now-famous Christmas adverts, now seen as an essential part of the season itself.

None of these commercials are selling an actual product, because that’s not really how advertising works these days. Promoting a specific car, or a new Nintendo console, or a £4 KFC meal deal gives them the appearance of a corporation that wants you to buy their stuff – which, shockingly, they are. Instead, they all tend to portray a hunky-dory, loving nuclear family, occasionally interracial for that diversity quota, and often focusing on animals because they’re universally cute and apolitical; they deliver a tear-jerker narrative about the importance of spending time with that family; and then they conclude with their brand and a cute slogan, so the consumer associates the company in the long term with positive family-oriented imagery. Voila, mega-corporation has casually sauntered into the happy-go-lucky family sphere.

Thus, in a strange twist of fate, the barriers between home and work are being broken down again – and deliberately so. The opposition of private life to public life is no longer beneficial for the market. About half of that £5.6 billion spent on Christmas advertising is going to digital media, mostly to Google and Facebook. It’s targeted, and it’s informed by results; so now, when you scroll through your friends’ engagement announcements, excessive holiday pictures, and ill-informed political opinions, you can also see the high-budget holiday productions of Sainsbury’s, M&S, John Lewis, etcetera. Now, when you search “do I have an STI” after a debauched Christmas party, your data is sold to the highest bidder, so you get targeted ads for Durex condoms in your email sidebar. Remember when Target’s algorithm figured out a girl was pregnant before she did, just from her consumption patterns?

If you really think you have a private life these days, you’re kidding yourself. And if Christmas for you is about taking refuge from the chaos of the outside world, the drudgery of the daily grind, good luck. These days, Santa Claus gets in through your iPhone, not your chimney – he’s slick, modern, and he consults for an ad agency.