Bill to ban unpaid internships blocked by government

Reforms aimed at banning unpaid internships have been blocked after Tory backbenchers and the government spoke against the proposals in the Commons.

The bill’s sponsor, Tory MP Alec Shelbrooke, said he wanted to “level the playing field” for youngsters.

UK Employment Minister, Damian Hinds, has previously suggested that unpaid internships for graduates should be banned.

Speaking to ITV’s Peston on Sunday, Mr Hinds said: “it is important that young people have an opportunity to get work experience. One of the big barriers to getting a job is not having had employment experience.”

He added: “But I think in the media, in fashion, in these very sought-after occupations, there is a concern…that with unpaid internships those aren’t really accessible to everybody and I think it is right that we look at it. It’s important for social mobility that everybody has a crack at getting into the particularly competitive industries…It’s also about making sure that children at school have access to and are guided towards subjects that are going to help them. It’s about the apprenticeship programme; it’s about a whole raft of things”.

This view has been largely echoed by a London-based campaign, which has suggested that there should be a 4-week limit on unpaid internships and by Tanya de Grunwald, founder of careers blog “Graduate Fog”.

Speaking to The Guardian, Ms Grunwald said, “Young people have been crying out for this issue to be addressed for years, and unpaid internships are flagged in pretty much every report on social mobility, as a barrier to good jobs.”

In response to the suggestion that having to pay interns will discourage employers from taking them on, Mr. Shelbrooke asserted that, “there are a number of businesses such as KMPG, Ernst and Young and Pimlico Plumbers that already offer paid internships, showing that there is really no excuse for profit-making companies not to pay their workforce”.

The Saint asked Christopher Wilde, Member for Widening Access and Participation, whether he thought the proposal was a move in the right direction. He said, “I fully support any measure which allows fair access for all students to fulfil their potential. Internships are an important way of students both gaining experience and assessing suitability of industries and organisations they may approach for employment in the future.

“It is vital for students, organisations, and the wider economy for applicants from all social strata to be able to access these opportunities without the barrier of wealth preventing them. I welcome the announcement and look forward to reviewing the detail of the proposals.”

Paul Brown, Head of Careers at St Andrews, also thought that this was a move in the right direction, but that actually implementing these proposals was easier said than done.

Speaking to The Saint, he commented that: “There is no doubt that the importance of getting experience is growing year on year and that some students are disadvantaged in having access to the opportunities in work experience that are more likely to lead to graduate jobs.

“Anything that’s broadly helping with that is obviously a good thing. I suspect that maybe some level of detail would be needed if such a ban were instituted.

“At the moment, voluntary organisations are exempt from any scrutiny about the issue of unpaid work and they would not be in a position – many of them – to be paying people in order to do what might come under such a new legislative requirement.

“Whilst the broad thrust of banning unpaid experience is to be welcomed, the detail of what gets enacted would actually prove to be quite difficult to nail down in an absolute way.”