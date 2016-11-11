Behind the lens

Some of the best photographers in St Andrews talk about their art and what photography means to them.

Photography captures a moment in time in its actuality; paintings and drawings, no matter how naturalist, cannot trace their subject in a way that makes them belong to it. To be a great photographer, you need to have a certain way of seeing. You need to have a bucolic vision of world around you. It is this contrived moment of reality, eternalised in a tangible form, that makes photography an art.

Art evokes a reaction – the technical and artistic skill required to do this is undeniable. It is also undeniable that these skills are the prerequisite to a great photograph. So, when these faculties are combined with a hybrid of technological modernity, like a camera, photographers have the ability to generate the ultimate modern art.

I wanted to exhibit some of St Andrews’ best photographers, their art, and what photography means to them, as a way of supporting this conceit.

Ilaria Maresi

“Whenever things end, good or bad, I always get inexplicably sad at the thought I can never revisit them. I guess for me, photography is a way to make sure that, in a way, moments never end.”

About the photo: Autumn is one of my favourite times of year. Eager to record the annual beauty of the leaves changing colour, I went out shooting with a friend and tried to capture the endless magic of this season.

Taylor Almeraz

“Photography to me is capturing what you see as a unique and individual human being. It’s the greatest high in the world when you can share that point of view with people and they understand it, respect it, and think it’s beautiful.”

About the photo: As people who know me are tired of hearing, I went to Norway during Reading Week. If anyone asks me how Norway was, I show them this picture and tell them to go book a flight.

Björn Lambrenos

“Most of the time, photography allows you to pause and precisely record what you’re looking at. Perhaps it is most impressive when it illuminates, distorts, blurs or fails to capture this actuality. In doing so photography changes the way you see”

About the photo: Particularly in this photograph, the contrasts between things which are clarified and things which are distorted is something which I find particularly interesting. The water’s reflection muddles the clouds and orange tints; the mist obscures the trees creating indistinct layers and the dock solidly floats in its definition. The photograph mediates these differences in a kind of tranquil silence – a cold morning before rowing at Loch Ore.

Maddy Bazil

“Photography is my way to process life, whether it’s helping my friends create memories with my work for Lightbox or documenting my own travels and personal adventures. I trained in studio art throughout school, so making art has always been important to me; in the long-term I see myself getting into photojournalism as a way to use photos to engage with the world around me”

About the photo: I was on a road trip with friends along the Garden Route in Western Cape, South Africa, a few months ago when we stopped to go for a hike in a nature reserve. At this deserted shore of the Indian Ocean, it felt like we had reached the edge of the world – and then all of a sudden, an entire rugby team came sprinting past us.