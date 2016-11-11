Behind the lens

Some of the best photographers in St Andrews talk about their art and what photography means to them.

November 11, 2016 5:31 pm 1 comment

Photography captures a moment in time in its actuality; paintings and drawings, no matter how naturalist, cannot trace their subject in a way that makes them belong to it. To be a great photographer, you need to have a certain way of seeing. You need to have a bucolic vision of world around you. It is this contrived moment of reality, eternalised in a tangible form, that makes photography an art.

Art evokes a reaction – the technical and artistic skill required to do this is undeniable. It is also undeniable that these skills are the prerequisite to a great photograph. So, when these faculties are combined with a hybrid of technological modernity, like a camera, photographers have the ability to generate the ultimate modern art.

I wanted to exhibit some of St Andrews’ best photographers, their art, and what photography means to them, as a way of supporting this conceit.

Ilaria Maresi

“Whenever things end, good or bad, I always get inexplicably sad at the thought I can never revisit them. I guess for me, photography is a way to make sure that, in a way, moments never end.”

About the photo: Autumn is one of my favourite times of year. Eager to record the annual beauty of the leaves changing colour, I went out shooting with a friend and tried to capture the endless magic of this season.

ilaria

Photo: Ilaria Maresi

Taylor Almeraz

“Photography to me is capturing what you see as a unique and individual human being. It’s the greatest high in the world when you can share that point of view with people and they understand it, respect it, and think it’s beautiful.” 

About the photo: As people who know me are tired of hearing, I went to Norway during Reading Week. If anyone asks me how Norway was, I show them this picture and tell them to go book a flight.

taylor-almeraz

Photo: Taylor Almeraz

Björn Lambrenos

“Most of the time, photography allows you to pause and precisely record what you’re looking at. Perhaps it is most impressive when it illuminates, distorts, blurs or fails to capture this actuality. In doing so photography changes the way you see”

About the photo: Particularly in this photograph, the contrasts between things which are clarified and things which are distorted is something which I find particularly interesting. The water’s reflection muddles the clouds and orange tints; the mist obscures the trees creating indistinct layers and the dock solidly floats in its definition. The photograph mediates these differences in a kind of tranquil silence – a cold morning before rowing at Loch Ore.

bjorn

Photo: Björn Lambrenos

Maddy Bazil

“Photography is my way to process life, whether it’s helping my friends create memories with my work for Lightbox or documenting my own travels and personal adventures. I trained in studio art throughout school, so making art has always been important to me; in the long-term I see myself getting into photojournalism as a way to use photos to engage with the world around me”

About the photo: I was on a road trip with friends along the Garden Route in Western Cape, South Africa, a few months ago when we stopped to go for a hike in a nature reserve. At this deserted shore of the Indian Ocean, it felt like we had reached the edge of the world – and then all of a sudden, an entire rugby team came sprinting past us.

maddy-bazil

Photo: Maddy Bazil


Related posts:

Share this article


Related posts:

1 comment

What do you think?

More from The Saint

  • Behind the lens

    Behind the lens

    Photography captures a moment in time in its actuality; paintings and drawings, no matter how naturalist, cannot trace their subject in a way that makes them belong to it. To be a great photographer, you need to have a certain way of seeing. You need to have a bucolic vision of world around you. It is...

    Read more →
  • Best of enemies: why can’t Scotland and England play each other more often?

    Best of enemies: why can’t Scotland and England play each other more often?

    Photo: Wikimedia Commons On Friday night, England and Scotland will kick-off against each other at Wembley. The fixture is a World Cup Qualifier, but everyone involved knows that it is something more than that: a Scotland victory would go down in Scottish football folklore and an English defeat would...

    Read more →
  • DONT WALK shows off its progress

    DONT WALK shows off its progress

    It is often said that the best way to judge a person’s character is how they treat a stranger, thus separating the supportive Samaritans of the world from the unwanted touches of a Trump. The same is very much true of events. As I traded the Siberian winds of Market Street for the warmth of the DONT...

    Read more →
  • Ask Money: what are common internet scams, and how can I avoid them?

    Ask Money: what are common internet scams, and how can I avoid them?

    Nowadays, it’s all too common to receive email scams and fake money offers. So, how do you distinguish the legitimate offers from the frauds? Look out for emails that seem like they’re from your personal bank. Often, these will contain invoices for you to sign. Once opened, these emails release malware...

    Read more →
  • Students’ Association splits DoRep role

    Students’ Association splits DoRep role

    Image: Henry Legg The Students’ Association is to introduce two new sabbatical officers, beginning in July 2017, according to proposals put forward to the Association Board of Trustees and Student Representative Council (SRC). The current position of Director of Representation (DoRep) is to be abolished...

    Read more →