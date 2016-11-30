30 minutes of fame//wax collective: a virgin DJ’s review

The Wax Collective describes itself as “a tribe of dedicated electronic music followers that share a love for all things underground and believe in spreading and celebrating what we hear.” And that’s exactly what was on offer that night.

The bus ride from Leuchars to our fond, familiar little town was one characterised by panic for one wannabe techno DJ. An hour late for my set, brushing away beads of sweat from my brow, I frantically strung together an array of minimal tracks profoundly alien to what is allegedly labelled ‘Our Union’. As the bus pulls in, I decide I can take my time because it’s just going to be a little event. I mean, really, what sane student ventures to Aikman’s infamous Cellar Bar on a Sunday? What I wasn’t expecting was an avid crowd of friendly shape-throwers, awestruck, inquisitive students, and extremely confused locals – and that was just the sight that greeted me as I walked into what a friend of mine deemed “our own little St Andrews Boiler Room.”

Sunday is a night we’ve grown wearily accustomed to in St Andrews: it’s dark and quiet – the calm before the storm of University weekdays. I can’t say I expected a lot of people to pop on some glad rags and throw down some big moves that evening, but Sunday 30 October was a night unlike any other for St Andrews’ most ­­­­recent addition to its thriving student society scene. The Wax Collective describes itself as “a tribe of dedicated electronic music followers that share a love for all things underground and believe in spreading and celebrating what we hear” – and that’s exactly what was on offer that night. Filling in for my opening set, St Andrews’ own topless talent DJ Matt Payne (a.k.a. DJ Apud) threw down the gauntlet with an unapologetically ‘dutty’ tech set, followed closely by Joel Andersson’s sonic extravaganza, which was a delight to the senses. I was fantastically surprised by scenes of glowing smiles and the sound of roaring encouragement from what was beginning to become a dense crowd.

Then yours truly steps up, and with clumsy courage and plenty of help from the two real DJs aforementioned, I was ecstatic to feel the electric atmosphere generated by music I’d previously anticipated to go down like a lead balloon in St Andrews. With my personal favourite track Born Slippy Nuxx thumping in the background, Bertie Lumsden and Henri Hyman took over with glorious finesse. The boys’ set was dripping with luscious house grooves and thick basslines until …

A distinct smell of frazzled amplifier filled the room. The committee engaged in desperate conversations and many feared the end of the night had come. Bemused students loitered. But, after 20 minutes of fumbling with complex kit and a change of hands at the consoles, once again stomping house tunes filled the cellar. DJ Liquid Alloy thrilled the crowd with his enthusiastic fist pumps and vocal mixes of the highest order. Another victory for the committee who had demonstrated that no manner of technical difficulty would put a stop to this surreal evening of superb electronic music. And this is the point where the night got really weird. Sure, the crowd had thinned a little due to the overwhelming expectation that the event would have to cease, but the powerful new kit brought in by determined Waxers (kindly lent to them by Adam Nelson) had enticed a whole new crowd. Locals, regulars and tourists alike entered, apprehensive at first, but thrilled until the last minute of music. Joel and Matt were the soundtrack to their techno inauguration.

Yes, the Wax Collective had done it; the night was successful beyond their wildest dreams. Students, locals, even managerial staff, ensured that the committee was showered with praise for turning St Andrews’ own cellar bar into an impromptu techno venue. The society are thrilled and incredibly thankful to all of those who made the first ever Open Decks Night an enormously enjoyable evening, hopefully one of many. The brainchild of Oliver McKenzie, Bastian Geiger, and Max Moorhouse has transformed from a far-fetched pipe dream into a baffling reality. Be sure to check out the society’s page which will be brimming with videos and photos from the night, and make sure to watch this space for events on the horizon.

You don’t want to miss out on what will become a student-shaped music scene like no other.