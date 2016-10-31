Why the ‘alt-right’ movement is fascism in disguise

Masculinity is under attack. ‘Liberals’ want to control your life. The terrorist-loving, man-hating, politically correct left wants to shut down your fundamental right to babble on about how there is no gender or racial inequality in the western world, or, even worse, ban you from wearing a sombrero on Halloween because it’s “racially charged”. Do any of these sentences sound reasonable to you?

First of all, I feel the need to clarify that I do not necessarily align myself with the so-called “regressive left”. I wholeheartedly understand those who feel that their identity is under attack but I am not convinced that this provides an argument for any form of censorship. Furthermore, I think that we shouldn’t label certain issues as a ‘taboo’, because only proper, free public debate can help us progress. Indeed, it’s sad to see that the left often results to using ad hominem arguments, based on an ‘Us versus Them’ mentality, which is overly simplistic and plainly wrong.

Yet, my argument is that whatever the left does wrong, its seemingly diametrically opposite, and its sworn opponents, the ‘alt-right movement’, actually do a lot worse. Why is that? Well, first of all, alt-right supporters are not the great free speech advocates they portray themselves to be. A simple glance at the corners of the internet they frequent –the comment section on YouTube would be where I most often encounter them– will suffice to prove my point. From that first glance, it is apparent that they –at least the overwhelming majority– do not have the respect for freedom of speech they are so eager to claim they have.

I’ve never seen an alt-right proponent even consider the other person’s argument. They just resort to ad hominem attacks on how the other is a “cuck” (if male) or a “feminazi” (if female). This is, unfortunately, not a small-scale phenomenon, as alt-right icons like tech journalist and self-proclaimed supervillain Milo Yiannopoulos have the ability to sway their large and indoctrinated following into launching mass abusive attacks on Twitter and other social media platforms. One relatively recent example would be the racial abuse directed at actress Leslie Jones on Twitter, for her role in the new Ghostbusters film. If you singled out these cases, you could write them off as unimportant, or instances of internet trolling, but when they come in waves, we have to admit that there is a problem.

Yet, this is only the tip of the iceberg. We could even forgive those hidden behind Twitter accounts with an egg as a profile picture, on the basis of them being impressionable youths swayed by what seems to be a reckless but nevertheless benign internet fashion, if that were the case. However, something much more sinister is going on. If you dig deeper into the alt-right movement, you will ultimately have to face the realisation that the principles it holds dear in reality –and not those that it professes to– are essentially aligned with the fundamental principles of fascism. What we have firstly, is a complete disrespect for what is outside the alt-right proponent’s accepted social norms. Sure, Milo Yiannopoulos is gay, but apparently it’s no longer fashionable to exclude white gay men. The principle behind the exclusion still holds. It should thus be no surprise that Yiannopoulos has expressed extremely backward views on other members of the LGBT+ community, including lesbians and trans people.

All this hatred is rooted in a rather problematic understanding of gender and gender roles. Alt-right proponents still defend an antiquated understanding of gender based on the supposed biological differences between the two sexes – as if there is no biological difference between individuals. If you, by your nature, deviate from the societally-given gender roles, the alt-right proponent gives you the middle finger. It’s your problem. The ‘moral’ principle behind this is that what is ‘described’ by nature is also ‘prescribed’. In other words, there is a natural order to things, and we have an obligation to follow it. Does this sound fascist to you? That’s because it is fascist. Within a large number of alt-right proponents, this principle justifies, in fact it requires, adhering to sexism, racism, and other forms of discrimination.

But, you may say, the alt-right movement is incompatible with fascism, because it is a liberal movement – in the sense that it values individual liberty. Yet, this is a very superficial analysis. I would argue that alt-right proponents defend freedom of speech only when it is their own freedom to say racist, sexist, or homophobic things without consequence. Do I support censorship of their opinions? No, because I believe that civil debate is the only viable solution. The problem is, they simply reject any notion of civility outright. Just because we have freedom of speech, it does not mean it is to be offensive. Just because the government shouldn’t regulate what we say, it does not mean that we ourselves shouldn’t. For the sake of civility.

Oh, and can you guess whom Milo Yiannopoulos supports in the US presidential election?

The views expressed in Viewpoint do not represent the views of The Saint, but are individual opinions.