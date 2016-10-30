Trick or treat: the Halloween costume dilemma

“In the real world, Halloween is when kids dress up in costumes and beg for candy. In Girl World, Halloween is the one day a year when a girl can dress up like a total slut and no other girls can say anything about it” – Cady, Mean Girls

As gourd season ripens and the Raisin rage ends, the next question on everyone’s minds is what to wear for Halloween. There are always the classics such as vampires, witches and ghosts, or celebrity heroes and political figures (here’s hoping that someone dresses as the Orange Terror!), but there seems to be an expectation for girls to ditch the scary costumes and dress as provocatively as they can. Tight shirts and skimpy skirts replace the old-fashioned white sheets and fairy dresses, but is this necessarily a bad thing?

There is a lot of criticism surrounding this Halloween trend, dictating that the modern female population has lost all self-respect, yet the origin of this inclination has not been considered. The idea of dressing ‘sexily’ instead of scarily became common in the 1960’s with the emergence of Betty Friedan’s The Feminine Mystique. Women forewent the previous fashion of dressing in conservative, typically ‘scary’ costumes in order to portray more powerful (and sexy) female characters like Wonder Woman and Cat Woman. Dressing for Halloween became a method of self-expression for women – to find power and confidence in their own sexuality. It became a rebellion against what was seen to be male dominion over how women should portray themselves, and has not faded in potency since. These days you will see five Playboy bunnies for every traditional witch, but you will also see girls dressing up as other iconic women such as Miley Cyrus or the Princess of Cambridge, who exude a powerful femininity.

Is there, however, a limit to this self-expression? Recently the removal of a ‘sexy burqa’ costume that was for sale on Amazon that sparked a debate over racism and disrespect for cultures while dressing for Halloween shows that there should be. The emergence of the ‘sexy Harambe’ costume as one of this year’s top Halloween designs once again shows an insensitivity to a serious subject. Instances like these do not help placate those who have doubts about the sexy costume parade.

Halloween is a time for jump-scares, creativity and, above all, fun! It is the only time that you can be whoever (or whatever) you want to be. If you have the desire to dress as Frankenstein’s wife like Cady did in Mean Girls, ignore the Regina’s of the world, and do it. The key to the perfect costume is the power that that costume gives you, for one night, to transform with confidence.

For those of you who need a little inspiration this year, here is a list of the most popular Halloween Costume ideas according to stylecaster.com.