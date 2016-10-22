Tim Burton’s Home for Peculiar Children

Ransom Riggs’ Miss Peregrines Home for Peculiar Children is compelling and engaging, not just because of the intriguing world which the author creates and explores, but also visually through the inclusion of a collection of photographs that range from strange and eerie to romantic and melancholy. For fans of the novels it was important that the film adaptation didn’t just remain true to the story but also captured the alluring mystique of Riggs’ photograph collection. Reactions and reviews have been mixed but if anyone was going to translate a story that is equal parts strange, heartfelt, and magical, it would be Tim Burton.

The film follows a young American, Jacob, discovering his peculiar powers amongst the equally peculiar children of Miss Peregrine’s home and using said powers to defeat villainous monsters. The home exists in 1940, on a small island in Wales, and consequently the film involves a much used system of time travel. The concept of an ‘outsider’ rejected by a conventional society is typically Burton, and his style perpetrates every moment of Miss Peregrine. He emphasises the human in the strange and unfamiliar and makes a plot that might otherwise have fallen flat, more heartfelt and intriguing than it was predictable or cliché. It has a similar feel to Burton’s Edward Scissorhands if it had a happier ending, or his Alice in Wonderland adaptations where it was the similarly emotional moments which redeemed it.

But what it most similar between Miss Peregrine and Burton’s previous film career, is the lack of diversity in his cast. Samuel L Jackson, who plays the villainous threat to Miss Peregrine’s Home, is the only actor of colour in the entire film which spans two continents and over seventy years. The lack of diversity stems from Riggs’ novel but making the story more inclusive could have been just one of the many changes that Burton actually made in his adaptation. Even more disappointing than the lack of diversity in Miss Peregrine is Burton’s response when questioned about his very white casting.

Asked about the increasing focus on diversity in film, he responded, “things either call for things, or they don’t.” This is perhaps the most privileged response he could possibly have made. By suggesting that not all films require diversity he is treating non-white actors as mere commodities to be included in a film only when it meets the whims of the director or casting agent, suggesting exoticism or tokenism. He fails to question why all ‘things’ apparently call for a white cast and as his response continues he perpetuates the idea that white is the conventional normal for a film or television cast and that for him there is no need to diverge from this ‘normality.’ His response continues,

“I remember back when I was a child watching The Brady Bunch and they started to get all politically correct, like, OK, let’s have an Asian child and a black – I used to get more offended by that than just – I grew up watching Blaxploitation movies, right? And I said, that’s great. I didn’t go like, OK, there should be more white people in these movies.”

The ignorance implicit in his response is terrifying. He criticises half-hearted attempts at diversity merely to look more politically correct, but fails to realise that the solution is not to make no attempt at diversity at all but to make active attempts at reflecting the diversity of the world in film, and to write well rounded characters with plot impact and agency for all actors regardless of race. Again, there is no need to treat actors of colour as mere commodities and his reference to Blaxploitation is baffling. As films made to raise awareness of racism, the choice not to include white actors is made specifically to achieve their goal and one genre lacking white actors in no way compare to an entire industry lacking actors of colour.

Burton’s statement is self-centred, white-centric and completely blind to racism. More than that, it undermines his skill as a filmmaker and his narratives of an outsider excluded, given that he is so reluctant to embrace inclusion and diversity in his own art. More than anything his statement highlights just how far from an equal and diverse film industry we are and that despite the issue being discussed more and more openly, ignorance still prevails even amongst the most influential of film makers.