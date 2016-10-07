The Lizard Lounge to close

It will be replaced by a spa.
October 7, 2016 2:00 pm 0 comments

14569638_10202327843393029_502192390_nThe Lizard Lounge is closing.

The club is owned by Hotel Ogstons and has long been considered a staple of St Andrews’ culture.

The club’s final night will be tomorrow, Saturday 8 October.

Throughout its seven years of operation, The Lizard has employed 280 students and served thousands more.

A spokesperson for The Lizard told The Saint, “We have 35-year-old people come into the hotel and talk about DJ Iain and The Liz. We recognise that it’s an institution.”

He added, “Prince William danced here. The Manchester City Football Club came to The Lizard for several years. Kevin Bridges, too – people would take loads of photos with him whenever he came by for a visit.”

The change is a result of Ogstons’ upcoming refurbishment. The boutique hotel will be under construction for the remainder of this year.

“We’re moving from being a hotel with a nightclub to being a luxury hotel,” said the spokesperson. “We need to focus on providing the best possible service to our guests.”

The Lizard will be replaced by a spa.

Students have expressed their dismay at the announcement. Melanie Gray, said, “The Lizard has a special place in my heart. Where else can you listen to ‘One Love’ by Blue while grooving on a light-up dancefloor? It was my own private music video, and now it’s over.”


Related posts:

Share this article


Related posts:

What do you think?

More from The Saint

  • The Lizard Lounge to close

    The Lizard Lounge to close

    The Lizard Lounge is closing. The club is owned by Hotel Ogstons and has long been considered a staple of St Andrews’ culture. The club’s final night will be tomorrow, Saturday 8 October. Throughout its seven years of operation, The Lizard has employed 280 students and served thousands more. A...

    Read more →
  • Alfred Dunhill Links Championship day one review

    Alfred Dunhill Links Championship day one review

    Photo: European Tour The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship got under way yesterday morning in blustery challenging conditions. The Old Course mounted a real test with even the world’s best losing the battle against the wind. However, it was the Carnoustie Links, considered the toughest of the three...

    Read more →
  • St Andrews top for teaching quality in Times and Sunday Times 2017 University Guide

    St Andrews top for teaching quality in Times and Sunday Times 2017 University Guide

    The University of St Andrews has been named UK University of the Year for Teaching Quality in The Times and Sunday Times University Guide 2017, published 25 September 2016. The Guide also revealed that St Andrews has been ranked third in the United Kingdom, in addition to being runner-up for the title...

    Read more →
  • Rector expresses lack of confidence in Corbyn

    Rector expresses lack of confidence in Corbyn

    Jeremy Corbyn has been re-elected as Labour’s leader with a larger mandate than a year ago. He fended off a challenge from fellow MP Owen Smith. The veteran left-wing MP was announced the winner of the contest at the Labour party’s annual conference in Liverpool on the 24 September. Photo: Creative...

    Read more →
  • Xavier Ball 2016 cancelled over funding issues

    Xavier Ball 2016 cancelled over funding issues

    Xavier Ball 2016 has been officially cancelled. The cancellation of the ball, which was due to be held 8 October, was announced in a Facebook post by the committee. Citing an inability to provide enough funding for the Xavier project, which the ball benefits, the post said “To the St Andrews community...

    Read more →