The Four Nations round 1 review: spirited Scots and agony for England

The weekend’s headline fixture was all too familiar for English fans. Shaun Johnson, breaker of English hearts in the World Cup semi-final three years ago, was back with similar antics on Saturday as his 65th-minute drop goal edged New Zealand to a crucial opening win.

England had the brighter start, dominating the first twenty-five minutes. Two Widdop penalties saw England assume an early 4-0 win but they were unable to score the try that would have generated the lead which their performance warranted. James Graham was denied by the video referee for a double movement and Kallum Watkins was unable to collect a pass when the try line beckoned.

As England failed to capitalise on their early platform, New Zealand began to shake off their slow start. Utilising the offload, New Zealand began to create more space for their runners and exquisitely executed kicks into the in-goal area from Johnson, forced multiple repeat sets, penning England into their own half. ‘The Wall of White’ lived up to their name with the forwards stopping the powerful running of monstrous Taumalolo and McGillvary sweeping behind the defence line, collecting and deflecting kicks to safety.

New Zealand’s attacking pressure began to pay after half an hour. First through a Jordan Kahu penalty and then the major breakthrough, winger Jordan Rapana finishing a well-worked move on the right-wing. Although the kick was missed, England had relinquished the lead, 6-4.

If half-time was the opportunity for Wayne Bennett to re-organise his England side and reassert some of their early dominance, then an interception try, finished by Johnson after a 70-metre sprint, was far from ideal. However, the second half was characterised by dramatic momentum swings. Local boy Jermaine McGillvary juggled the ball over the line cementing England a foothold in the half before Rapana extended the New Zealand lead with his second of the game. Four minutes later, Ryan Hall muscled his way over the line with a strong hand-off, collecting the ball from Gareth Widdop’s clever flick-pass, maintaining his sublime record of averaging a try a game; 29 in total.

With the match level at 16-16, it was Johnson who would separate the sides. A deft drop-goal from eight metres out edged the Kiwis ahead. Resolute defence combined with a lack of English composure was enough to see New Zealand to victory. Rather a broken-record for English fans of late, but Johnson was the difference in a tight affair. This narrow defeat leaves the hosts with everything to do to make the final whilst New Zealand make the perfect start to their title defence.

Cameron Smith led Australia to a comfortable victory over Scotland on Friday night, despite a weakened side. Five debutants were named alongside the experience of Smith and Cooper Cronk, who collectively out-played the Bravehearts.

Australia set the tone from the first whistle: intense line speed and fierce tackling forced Danny Brough to kick early on the third tackle of the opening set. A 4th-minute knock on presented Australia with excellent field position and quick ball movement into wide areas allowed Ferguson get the tournament scoring underway. The pattern of the match was set. Australia’s second came via a superb no-look grubber kick from Cameron Smith, deceiving the Scottish defence and allowing Cooper Cronk to score.

The game was over by the 15th minute when Australia opened up a four-score lead, 22-0. Scotland did leave their mark on the scoreboard, however, when a diving Brierley touched down a Brough kick one handed. A second Scotland try cut the Aussie’s lead to 36-12 and although some Scottish fans may have started to believe the impossible was on the cards, it wasn’t. Australia ran in four more tries before the final whistle in a very comfortable and controlled display.

The doubleheader at Coventry next Saturday opens with Scotland’s first test against England, who must win the game to stand a chance of making the final. Fans will be keeping an eye on the scoreboard as England need the confidence of a convincing win plus points difference may still be a factor in determining the finalists. A repeat of the 2013 World Cup Final sees the southern hemisphere’s finest clash, with the winner guaranteed a place in the Anfield final. Both games promise to be intense affairs as the tournament shapes up and are available to watch live on the BBC from 5pm.

