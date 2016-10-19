St Andrews Voices Festival: recommendations

Our top picks for the St Andrews Voices Festival, which brings together artists of myriad genres from all over the world to the Bubble.

This week from Thursday to Sunday, the very best musicians from the UK and abroad will congregate in St Andrews for the St Andrews Voices Festival. It’s the festival’s fifth year and the line up from the worlds of opera, cabaret, Lieder, folk, choral, early music and contemporary music just keeps getting better and better. So get out of the house and stop pretending you’re ‘working’ when you’re just watching reruns of Friends and Facebook stalking all the real-life friends who were organised enough to book a holiday this week. Treat yourself to some music: concession tickets are available for every event, so you have no excuse. Here are The Saint’s top picks.

Festival Fringe – Jazz Works

Thursday 20 October, 9.30pm

A combination of student and town folk come together this Thursday for an amazing live jam session. Have a drink, listen to your favourite jazz, funk, swing, and soul tunes in the beautiful environment of the Byre Bar. This event won’t make any dent in the bank (aside from the copious amounts of alcohol you may or may not consume), as it’s completely free!

Amuse Bouche

Friday 21 October, 7pm

I Faglioni promises to stimulate your taste buds as well as your musical appetite. Established at Oxford University in 1986, they specialise in Renaissance-era Italian and English music and have had the pleasure to perform at the BBC Proms, major European Festivals, and across the world over the past thirty years. The BBC music magazine has described their style as “lively, imaginative” and “even anarchic.’”You can pick up their new CD, Amuse Bouche, at the concert. For any fans of the choral tradition, this event is surely not one to miss. Tickets come in around £19 full price and £16 concession, but with wine and cheese included I’d call that a bargain.

King Creosote

Friday 21 October, 9.30pm

An exalted Scottish singer-songwriter with a Mercury Prize nomination, over 40 albums, and collaborations with Jon Hopkins to his name, the Byre theatre is sure to be packed out for this stop of his tour come Friday night. With a raw, uplifting folk sound with lyrics that echo the Bardic Scots tradition, King Creosote is a bit of an enigma in the music world, avoiding interviews and opting for mainly vinyl releases. He’s a rare type of musician: one who leaves it all for the stage.

£15 full price, £12 concession, £10 student

Afternoon Tea Cabaret with Jess Walker

Saturday 22 October, 3pm

An afternoon of cabaret from the 1920s to the present day, with cake and the ‘talented chanteause’ Jess Walker, sounds like an ideal way to spend a day to me. Included in the ticket price is Afternoon Tea at Hotel Du Vin. She’s an incredibly talented singer, writer, and actor in her own right. Her play, All I want is One Night, about the most painted woman in the world, French cabaret star Suzi Solider, just finished to rave reviews at the Royal Exchange Theatre in Manchester (a London transfer is said to be in the works). A world-renowned talent, and in our little town for one night only, make sure not to miss it.

Elixir of Love

Saturday 22 October, 7.30pm

The Scottish Opera’s Production of Donizetti’s opera will be certain not to disappoint. Directed by dynamic director Oliver Platt and with set design by Oliver Townsend, they’ve replaced the classic Spanish setting of Donizetti’s opera and supplanted it with the world of P.G. Wodehouse in a satirical, tongue-in-cheek show. The cast includes baritone James Cleverton, the 2015 winner of the Stuart Burrows International Voice Award. Accompaniment has been paired down to five players by the Scottish Opera’s Head of Music Derek Clerk, to accommodate the needs of a touring company. If a refreshing new take on opera isn’t enough to convince you, the famously beautiful aria Una furtive lagrima should. For anyone under 26, tickets are an absolute bargain at only £5.

Admission: £16.50 full price, £5 under 26

(The most famous rendition of Una furtive lagrima).

Festival Service

Sunday 23 October, 11am

Robert Hollingworth, the director of I Fagiolini, will conduct the St Salvator’s Chapel performance of Purcell’s Te Deum and the world-premiere of a new piece by Gesualdo Six Competition winner, Joanna Ward. This emerging young talent is at the tipping point of world recognition, and the premiere of her winning piece in St Andrews does credit to the St Andrews Voices Festival and its work.

The event is unticketed and completely free of charge.