St Andrews top for teaching quality in Times and Sunday Times 2017 University Guide

October 6, 2016 7:01 am 0 comments

The University of St Andrews has been named UK University of the Year for Teaching Quality in The Times and Sunday Times University Guide 2017, published 25 September 2016. The Guide also revealed that St Andrews has been ranked third in the United Kingdom, in addition to being runner-up for the title of UK University of the Year.

Welcoming the news Principal Professor Sally Mapstone said, “St Andrews stands for quality across the board. Our staff and students are our greatest assets. This is a ringing endorsement of all they do to advance learning and understanding.

“Our teaching quality benefits from some of the unique strengths that define us: a small, but inclusive community where students are encouraged to think freely and widely; and a faculty built of the best scholars and teachers from around the world. Earlier this week we were placed top in Scotland by the Times Higher Education for our international outlook, in recognition of the global nature of our constituents. These two achievements go together.

“We have a centuries old tradition of bringing the brightest minds around the world to share their ideas.

“Here, as nowhere else, curious students can meet with great teachers and crucially find the thinking space to question what they are taught. “We have long been recognised for our unique blend of research-led teaching. It is my mission to ensure St Andrews continues to perform nationally and internationally at the highest levels.”

Alastair McCall, Editor of The Sunday Times Good University Guide said: “There are few things as certain in life as the perennial excellence of the University of St Andrews. It stands in our league table this year behind only Oxbridge and out of sight of all of its rivals in Scotland, helping it to runner-up spot in our UK University of the Year award. “No university in the country can touch St Andrews, however, when it comes to combining a high ranking in our table with a high ranking in the annual National Student Survey.

“St Andrews success here with outstanding scores from its students for both the quality of the teaching they receive and their wider student experience shows it is possible to have able, demanding undergraduates and meet their academic expectations.

St Andrews had no rivals for our University of the Year for Teaching Quality award. “With the success of the University of Dundee as Scottish University of the Year also this year, there is some justification to regarding this corner of Scotland as the intellectual Gold Coast of Scotland and, indeed, the wider United Kingdom.”

The new Guide reveals that St Andrews has moved from fourth to third in the UK, and that its student satisfaction rating is the highest in Scotland.


