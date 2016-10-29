So you’ve been publicly shamed

On Thursday, The Saint published an article entitled “Hypocrisy, greed and corruption: a St Andrews story.” The article in question criticises student guests for accusing committees of being corrupt while continuing to attend their events. It denounces those guests who “fall back onto accusations of embezzlement to reconcile themselves with their baseless hatred of a charitable club,” and it further offers the adage that “it is considered rude to accuse the host of corruption while drinking their champagne.”

Following its publication, I received numerous messages praising the piece for its defence of the oft-maligned charity event. I was disappointed, therefore, to learn that not every committee member read the work as a defence. By some it was viewed as an attack, one of the very accusations that I condemned in my writing.

While discussing the developing situation with a friend, I quoted the above referenced lines to him as a means of explaining my intention behind the piece. He replied, “That’s brilliant! If you had just included that, everyone would have understood what you meant!” When I pointed out that yes, indeed, I had included those lines, he admitted that he hadn’t read that far down the page.

In that moment, I realised that most people would not bother doing a close-reading of 1,000 words, particularly with deadlines on the horizon. Instead, most people will either skim the article or rely on Facebook posts claiming to summarise its argument. Skimming and secondhand information does not make for a very informed public, suffice to say. But that is the nature of call-out culture. It is a snowball, building upon rumours and gossip and misinformation until an avalanche has been created.

In older times, punishments were issued publicly. Whether spending a day in the stockades or being dragged through the village by goats, victims served as warnings to would-be rule-breakers. The fear of being ostracised, to suffer under the judgemental eyes of one’s peers, effectively silenced any discourse. This mentality is hopelessly intertwined with St Andrean culture, due to the town’s small size and inherently voyeuristic nature. Public shaming is a viable tactic in the hands of offended parties, who can metaphorically place an individual in the stockades using no more than a Facebook post.

Social media is our town square. Uncensored and unrestrained, the internet gives anyone and everyone the right to instigate discussion. Free speech reigns across Facebook and Twitter, as issues that would otherwise fall by the wayside are given a well-deserved spot in the sun. Live news coverage, petitions and social activism have benefited immensely from our collective ability to broadcast our thoughts to billions of people with the click of a button.

Call-out culture has emerged as a result of this newfound freedom of expression. We all experience minor frustrations throughout our day – slow walkers, loud chewers and the rapidly developing extinction of the world’s bee population are amongst the banalities that humanity endures. Thanks to social media, we may now make our rage known to all 2,000 of our closest friends. Cold coffee? Tweet that. Offended by a stranger’s hideous outfit? Snapchat that. Overhear a racist conversation? Facebook that. As the onslaught of likes, loves and comments come streaming in, we achieve a degree of mental vindication. It feels echo chamber-esque, but it certainly is satisfying.

There is a danger behind that privilege. The title of this post take its name from Jon Ronson’s book, So You’ve Been Publicly Shamed. Amongst the many stories of public humiliation that Ronson recounts is the tale of Justine Sacco, who in 2013 incited the internet’s ire with a satirical tweet. The tweet, a flippant joke mocking white privilege and institutionalised racism, went viral during the author’s eleven hour plane ride from New York to Cape Town. It was only upon landing that Sacco learned she had been sacked from her job, a fact that countless strangers around the globe rejoiced in.

Why bother with the public humiliation? Why not quietly report the tweet, or message Sacco privately requesting its removal?

For most people, it is not enough to be right. They require the rest of the world to agree with them, to marvel upon their self-righteous words of wisdom. If the original instigator had merely messaged Sacco, then no one else would have witnessed their sanctimonious attempt at defending civilised society. People feed off the approval of others. For every share or Facebook like their post receives, their ego grows larger. It is a tacit “screw you,” a passive aggressive declaration of superiority.

I am happy to put my name to my thoughts and release them on a public forum, rather than hiding behind anonymity. In such a small town, this causes backlash. I’ve been shouted at on the street, unfriended on Facebook, stared at, gossiped about, and on one memorable occasion had a drink thrown at me. Such are the perils of public discourse. I only hope that, in return, my articles can be met with equally transparent responses.

Sadly, this is rarely the case. In the referenced article, every comment is submitted under an anonymous email address, just another example of hypocrisy within the student body. And yet, even though they refuse to divulge their names, these people clearly know me. They rattle off details of my personal life, sometimes details even my own friends don’t know.

I have no idea if these are the same people who criticise me for writing “puff pieces,” but the message remains mixed: write a complimentary article and be accused of brown-nosing, write a negative article and be accused of bullying. It seems that the only middle ground is to have no friends (and therefore no bias), be involved in no committees (ditto), and write carefully balanced reviews at all times (“long queues, great music, can’t wait for next year!”).

I am approaching 1,000 words, which I have recently learned may exceed the attention span of many potential readers. In the interests of avoiding another bout of misinterpretation, I will sum up the previous 900 words for you now:

Free speech and honesty are two powerful forces, particularly when combined with the internet. As seen in the case of Justine Sacco, all it takes is one confused reader to rally the entire world behind an unfounded cause. In the future, remember that there is a human behind the words on a computer screen or within the folds of a newspaper. Rather than blindly regurgitating the gossip strewn about Facebook, take the time to read that human’s words. Then, together, we can move forward, either as friends or as acquaintances.

As always, you are free to comment below. Alternatively, you may email me at [email protected] or message me on Facebook.

